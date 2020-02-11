The expansion plans of Bristol Airport have been rejected due to the fear of the climate

Advertisement

Plans to expand a regional airport have been rejected by councilors due to fear of climate change.

Bristol Airport wanted to increase passenger capacity by two to twelve million by building a new parking area and transport hub.

The council members of the planning and regulatory committee of North Somerset Council voted 18 against 7, with one abstention, to reject the proposal citing environmental considerations.

Bristol Airport wanted to increase the number of passengers to 12 million a year (Ben Birchall / PA)

Council leader Don Davies said: “The airport currently processes just over eight million passengers and can still expand to the 10 million passengers a year it already has, so more people can still fly from there and the number of people working there is allowed not be affected.

“What the committee has considered is that the damaging effect of the airport expansion in this area and the broader environmental impact outweigh the lesser benefits for the airport expansion.

“I know that some people will be upset by this decision and I am sure that we can reconsider it in the future when the aviation industry has become low in carbon and the connections with public transport to the airport are much stronger.”

Council members went against officers’ advice to reject the application.

Due to the size of the application, the decision must be ratified by a future meeting of the planning and regulatory committee.

Appeal

If the decision is supported, Bristol Airport has six months to appeal and then hear during a public inquiry.

There are fears that the decision may harm the economy of South West England (PA)

The airport said the expansion would stop millions of people from the region from driving to London airports.

“We are disappointed with the decision to recommend the refusal of our planning application, as opposed to the recommendations of the municipality’s own planning officers,” said an airport spokeswoman.

“This decision threatens to put a brake on the region’s economy by turning away airlines who want to serve the Southwest market and closing the door to international trade and tourism at a time when the UK has to show that it is open for business .

“By preventing Bristol Airport from meeting the demand for air travel from the region it serves, the council will only exacerbate the situation, causing millions of passengers a year to travel from our region to London airports to fly, reducing CO2 emissions and congestion occurs in the process. “

More than 8,000 members of the public had opposed the application, while 2,400 people had written it.

Among the anti-expansion groups was the Extinction Rebellion group in Bristol.

Ben Moss, a resident of Chew Valley and an XR member, said: “I feel relief, joy and hope. This feels like total justification for citizens in Bristol and North Somerset who are concerned about climate change.

“It has been a long campaign and we are tired but happy that this courageous decision has been made by the planning committee.

“We will use this victory to give us hope and energy to face our next challenge. We are part of turning to a more environmentally conscious society, where people come together to face the greatest challenge that we all face – the climate and the ecological emergency. “

Former Member of Parliament Stephen Williams in Bristol West said: “A courageous and correct decision by councilors.

“Difficult decisions like this must be the norm if we want to deal with the climate emergency.”

