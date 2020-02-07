Advertisement

Emergencies tend to reveal our true priorities. When our house burns down or the storm water comes in, we stick to what we value the most and leave the rest behind.

A decade ago, the heads of state and government of the European Union faced such a moment. After the French and German banks fell into a black hole, they went out of their way to save them. Between 2009 and 2013, European governments transferred EUR 1.6 billion to European bankers and imposed strict austerity measures on European citizens who have committed to their service. When they realized in 2015 that more support was needed, the European Central Bank spent EUR 2.6 billion in just four years.

Europe is now facing a much more serious crisis: a climate emergency. And so EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the European Green Deal last month, a 10-year plan in the amount of 1 million euros, with which the EU’s greenhouse gas emissions are to be reduced by at least 50% compared to 1990 “Said Von der Leyen.

First of all, one cannot resist comparing the two amounts and their priorities: more than EUR 4.2 billion to save the European financial sector; € 1 million to save our world.

But it is much worse. While the EUR 4.2 million was new for the financiers, the actual financing is the EUR 1 million that Von der Leyen promised in its Green Deal over 10 years – EUR 100 billion per year -, mainly about smoke and mirrors.

Contrary to Von der Leyen’s promise to trigger a “green wave of investment”, the Green Deal consists largely of newly mixed money from existing EU funds and renewed promises to mobilize private capital. Overall, the Green Deal will generate only EUR 7.5 billion in new budget commitments over a period of seven years. For comparison: According to a current study, the Commission should spend 29 billion euros – almost four times as much – for “unnecessary” and environmentally harmful gas projects. So much for the moon landing.

Does it appeal to the swaths of Greeks or Portuguese who can’t afford to worry about CO2 emissions in 2050?

If you look at it objectively, Europe’s green deal does not inspire all three important criteria: size, composition and scope.

Aside from the fact that the € 100 billion a year has so far been fictitious, this is nowhere near the funding required to achieve the goals. Don’t take our word for it. The Commission itself estimates that Europe needs EUR 260 billion annually to meet its 2030 climate and energy targets – more than double the amount offered. And that was before the Commission improved these goals last year.

The composition of the green deal is another reason for despair. The so-called investment plan for a sustainable Europe becomes lyrical in the language of “mobilization” and promises to release billions of privately held euros for a sustainable investment. Similar to the previous Juncker plan, the Green Deal proposes to encourage private investment by shifting the risk from individuals to the EU budget. However, this does not reduce the risk, it only transfers it to the shoulders of the European public, while ensuring that private investors can take full advantage of it. Without a plan to coordinate energy generation and distribution within a proper Energy Union, the Commission’s commitment to private capital only promises to widen inequalities within and between Member States.

This brings us to the scope of the green deal. On paper, the plan looks impressive holistically, from a sustainable food strategy “on the farm” to a new action plan for the circular economy. However, their ability to change the lives of Europeans is limited by the Commission’s commitment to the straitjacket of the “Stability and Growth Pact” that has condemned Europe to chronic stagnation. Valdis Dombrovskis, the commissioner responsible for the Green Deal investment plan, said he wanted to avoid the “divisive debate” about easing tax rules.

In short, the Green Deal is a plan to preserve, not to transform.

The so-called “just transition mechanism” – the Commission’s plan to support communities that are negatively affected by the move away from fossil fuels – illustrates this logic of preservation. Von der Leyen described the mechanism of just transition as a “commitment to solidarity and fairness”. But to whom? Will there be “justice” for communities across Germany and France that have been asked to pay the costs of climate change? Does it appeal to the swathes of Greeks or Portuguese who can’t afford to worry about the 2050 CO2 emissions that are making ends meet this week? The blatant answer is no.

The just transition mechanism will “mobilize” a total of EUR 100 billion over a period of 10 years for coal-producing countries such as Hungary and Poland, which expect a “very significant part” of funding. Supporting coal-related regions is an essential dimension of a fair transition. But it doesn’t take a cynic to see that providing fair transitional funding under the Green Deal to right-wing governments who have supported the Von der Leyens election and for whom they fear a check mark in their signature proposal is one represents real reward. Given the many years of experience in corruption and misuse of EU funds, it seems unwise to commission these governments to implement the just transition.

Von der Leyen likes to speak of the green deal as a major structural change. “Our goal is to reconcile the economy with our planet,” she said. At the same time, the EU has approved and supported the construction of a billion-dollar gas transportation pipeline between Israel and the EU that leads through the debtor’s prison, where the Greek people still languish.

Fortunately, hope lives here in Europe. Together with our organization, the Democracy in Europe Movement 2025, a coalition of European scientists, activists and unions has developed the Blueprint for Europe’s Just Transition, a plan to invest 5% of the EU’s GDP in climate-neutral, just and shared prosperity ,

Climate activists are not appeased. In Brussels and around the world, the demands for a real Green New Deal are getting louder. They will not allow the EU Green Deal to co-opt their slogans to the exclusion of their substance. Because this is an emergency and a “green washed” status quo is simply not enough.

• Yanis Varoufakis is co-founder and David Adler is the political coordinator of DiEM25 (Democracy in Europe Movement 2025).