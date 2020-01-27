Advertisement

The European Commission delegation to India on Monday seemed to distance itself from a plethora of resolutions by members of the European Parliament trying to discuss the Indian Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, which it calls “dangerous change” Citizenship is determined in India and may result in great statelessness.

“The European Parliament is an independent institution that is sovereign in the organization of its work and in its deliberations. The texts mentioned are draft resolutions by the political groups in the European Parliament, “said a person familiar with the matter.

A spokeswoman for EU foreign and security policy also said: “The opinions expressed by the European Parliament and its members do not reflect the official position of the European Union (EU).”

The Indian government’s support came vigorously from France, where a person familiar with developments on the French side in New Delhi said that the CAA was India’s internal affair.

“For France, a founding member of the EU, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is India’s internal political issue. We have explained this several times. The European Parliament is an institution independent of the Member States and the European Commission, “said the person.

The comments came a day after India called for engagement between New Delhi and the EU “to get a full and accurate assessment of the facts before proceeding to discuss and vote on the resolutions.”

India and the EU are preparing for the annual March 13 summit in Brussels. The EU is India’s largest trading partner and both sides are striving for a bilateral trade and investment agreement.

Former Foreign Minister Kanwal Sibal said that if the resolutions were adopted, although non-binding, they would affect India-EU relations. “India’s image has faltered due to long-standing traditional prejudices in liberal (European) circles,” he said.

The Indian government says the CAA aims to speed up Indian citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis seeking asylum in India from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, which has led to criticism of the law anti-Muslim. The government’s parallel efforts to identify illegal migrants in the northeastern state of Assam have resulted in 1.9 million people being excluded from citizenship. This has raised concerns that the government may conduct the exercise nationwide and deny citizenship to some sections of the population, and has led to protests in many parts of the country against the CAA and the proposed national civil register. Some protests have been going on since December, others have been canceled.

In Brussels, where the European Parliament is located, members had submitted a total of six resolutions on the CAA, according to a report by the PTI news agency. They are to be discussed in the European Parliament on Wednesday and voted on the day after.

