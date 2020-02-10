The elections in Ireland trigger an earthquake when Sinn Fein leads the poll

Advertisement

Updated: February 10, 2020, 11:05:53 p.m.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar speaks at a counting center during the Irish national elections in the city of Ireland near Dublin on February 9, 2020. (Source: REUTERS / Lorraine O’Sullivan)

Ireland was preparing for weeks of political uncertainty after the Sinn Fein party, linked to the Irish Republican army, long avoided by its larger rivals, won the largest share of the vote on Monday.

In an upswing that turned Ireland’s traditional two-party system upside down, the left nationalist party defeated both Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, the centrist parties that have ruled Ireland since it gained independence from Britain a century ago.

The vote in Saturday’s elections was essentially three-part, which made the upcoming negotiations to form a government more complicated.

Sinn Fein received 24.5% of the votes with preferential votes and thus prevailed against the two long-dominant parties. Fianna Fail received 22.2% of the vote. Fine Gael, incumbent Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s party, received 20.9%.

“I think it’s a mess, to be honest,” said Pat O’Toole, a Dublin public sector employee. “I think we’ll be back in a situation where we can’t form a stable government in this country. I really don’t know what will happen.”

Sinn Fein’s leftist proposals to deal with the housing crisis in Ireland and creak the health care system proved to be a strong attraction for young voters in a country that is still struggling with the aftershocks of the global financial crisis of 2008 that hit the debt-driven “Celtic Tigers” – Economy has been affected.

The vote count was resumed on Monday to fill all seats in the Dail with 160 seats, the lower house of the Irish Parliament. Ireland uses a proportional representation system in which voters rank candidates from top to bottom, redistributing the lower preferences of the candidates chosen or defeated to their rivals.

Sinn Fein had occupied more than two thirds of the seats in parliament, Fianna Fail 25 and Fine Gael 23. No party is likely to reach the 80 seats required for a majority, making a form of coalition inevitable. But building a stable alliance looks difficult.

Both Fianna Fail and Fine Gael said before the election that they would not form a Sinn Fein coalition because of their ties to past violence.

Varadkar said Fine Gael’s stance was unchanged.

“I say what I mean and I mean what I say,” he said on Monday.

But when the extent of Sinn Fein’s surge became clear, Fianna Fail chief Micheal Martin said, “I’m a Democrat.”

“I listen to people. I respect the people’s decision, ”he told Irish broadcaster RTE.

Talks between the parties are likely to take weeks, although some hope that a new government can be formed by St. Patrick’s Day on March 17th, when the Irish Prime Minister traditionally visits the White House.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald suggested that her party could try to form a government with the support of independent and smaller parties such as the Social Democrats and the Labor Party.

“We want to speak to everyone who is interested in a government program that is about getting to grips with and resolving the housing crisis, overcoming the health crisis, and giving families and workers a break and a new community with the government, ”she said.

The IRA has been responsible for murders, bombings and other acts of violence for decades, during decades of violence in Northern Ireland known as “troubles”. More than 3,500 people were killed in the conflict between armed forces wishing to unite Northern Ireland with the Republic of Ireland and those wishing to maintain Northern Ireland as part of the United Kingdom.

Sinn Fein advocates point out that more than 20 years have passed since the Northern Ireland peace agreement in 1998 and that the IRA announced the end of its violent campaign 15 years ago. Sinn Fein is already represented in an agreement to share power in the government of Northern Ireland as part of the peace process.

Eoin O’Malley, associate professor of political science at Dublin City University, said the party’s past meant little to younger voters and they could not remember how they experienced the problems.

Sinn Fein had given the clearest message about social problems in Ireland, including a growing homelessness crisis, house prices rising faster than income, and a public health system that failed to keep up with demand.

“It’s a direct analogue of left-wing populism in Greece and Spain,” said O’Malley. “In many ways, Sinn Fein offers relatively simple solutions for quite complex problems. Mary Lou McDonald said she would form a “People’s Government” as if all the other governments that were formed in Ireland had no connection to the ordinary people. It’s classic populism. “

Fine Gael’s third place is likely to end Varadkar’s tenure, who has been Prime Minister or Taoiseach since 2017.

Ireland’s youngest and first openly gay prime minister, Varadkar, led Ireland during Britain’s lengthy divorce negotiations with the European Union. The outcome of these talks was crucial for Ireland, which is the only EU country to share a land border with the United Kingdom.

Many Irish voters believe that Varadkar and his party have mastered Brexit well to ensure that people and goods continue to flow freely between Ireland and the north. However, Brexit played only a minor role in an election campaign marked by domestic political problems.

Nevertheless, the triumph of Sinn Fein could have an impact on Ireland and the United Kingdom. The party’s struggle for a united Ireland was at stake during the elections, but the party is calling for a referendum on reunification within five years.

An Irish government cannot do this without the support of Britain and Northern Ireland – highly unlikely in the short term. But Brexit should bring Northern Ireland’s economy closer to that of its southern neighbor and increase the pressure to vote on the union.

In London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson spokesman James Slack said the UK was “closely monitoring the results of the Irish elections”.

He insisted that “the close relationship between the UK and Ireland continues regardless of the outcome of the election.”

