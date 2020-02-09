Advertisement

LONDON :

Coronavirus cases, attributed to a business meeting in Singapore, have reached three European countries after causing infections in Asia, raising concerns about a so-called super-spreader event.

A number of virus cases in France, Spain and the UK that were confirmed last day appear to be linked to a French ski resort where the infected were in contact with a British man who had just returned from the conference. The meeting was organized by an unknown company in January and was attended by more than 90 foreigners.

The pattern raises concerns similar to the 2003 SARS outbreak, when a single infected doctor spread the disease to multiple people and then spread it around the world. Malaysia and South Korea have already confirmed cases of the virus related to the Singapore meeting, but the accumulation of European cases further highlights the challenge of containing the virus.

The French Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that a group of five British people sharing a chalet in the Alps were diagnosed with the virus after contacting a British man who attended the conference and after he returned Britain had tested positive. Both the UK and Spain confirmed further cases of Britons infected with the virus in France on Sunday, with one patient being treated in London and another in Mallorca.

“To the best of our knowledge, there is no evidence of effective and sustainable transmission by the population,” said Olivia Lawe Davies, regional communications manager of the World Health Organization, on February 5, after two cases related to the confirmation were confirmed in Asia Expect further cases of local transmission to be discovered. “

Coronavirus cases related to Singapore spur multinational investigations

At least 40 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Singapore, and concerns about further infection affect local events. Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Co. are among more than 70 international carriers that have withdrawn from Asia’s largest aerospace and defense conference, which will take place in the city-state on February 11.

