The Editors Episode 189 Transcript: Joe Biden falls while Bernie Sanders gets up

Advertisement

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at an election campaign event in Nashua, N.H., on February 4, 2020. (Rick Wilking / Reuters)

This is an excerpt from episode 189 of The Editors.

Advertisement

Rich: Xan, you’re out there in Iowa and wrote an article about Joe Biden. I think we can all say with great confidence that this was a very disappointing result for Joe Biden’s poll. Quite regularly throughout the process, surveys popped up where it was finished, although there have been a lot in the past two weeks that have not been second or minor. I was out there and never saw Biden, but you weren’t and weren’t impressed.

Alexandra: To be honest, I wasn’t really mean to the guy, but he sounds so tired, so depressed, so abandoned. His rhetoric is meandering, he is everywhere, he may finish two thirds of his sentences, others, he cuts himself off and goes on to another topic and he doesn’t sound excited at all. He doesn’t sound like he’s happy to be there, he doesn’t really seem to be president.

Frankly, if there are any emotions that usually don’t exist, it just sounds angry. It only replaces anger for any kind of enthusiasm that you think the guy has. And I think what we saw in Iowa was the result of it. He just couldn’t upset the voters. And I think our coverage of the primary elections is always like this because you only have polls until people start voting.

But in national polls, Biden has been at the top most of the time since he joined. Maybe, like a couple of polls, Warren overtook him. But on the whole, he was at the top. But when you look at these early primary, early caucus states, it really didn’t do as well as you’d think these national polls would say. And I think it’s because he doesn’t sound exciting when he’s on the go, when he’s fighting, when he’s on the stump. And if you see them on paper, maybe he’s the founding candidate, he’s the moderate, he’s the safest option, I think. But when you see it in person, it’s not exciting at all. He looks like a bygone era, and for many Democrats this also applies to his politics.

Rich: So, Luke, is there a scenario where there are some people? Dave Wassermann, a smart analyst on Twitter, says: Look, don’t give up Biden yet, this is a caucus, a state, it is not necessarily so cheap for him. Has no African-American voters to speak of. And Nevada and especially South Carolina are just around the corner and are cheaper. So don’t get involved in momentum stories, these races are largely demographic and who has what kind of voters? So don’t give up Biden. Do you buy that at all?

Hatch: No, I think it’s nonsense. It is a request interview if there is no evidence. To be honest, the last time I was here, I was most optimistic about Biden’s 5 percent zero-chance of winning. No, Biden is done. It is dead. It dissolves before our eyes. As I said months ago, the guy can’t campaign and he doesn’t have black voters. All of this stems from the mythological notion that culinary Nevada will put Joe Biden on a plate, though he can’t promise that he can credibly promise to deliver because he can’t win. And in New Hampshire the doors are blown up. So, if you’re a black voter in South Carolina, what affective reason motivates you to vote against a dying candidacy on behalf of the 30-year-old “bag man” for credit card companies? The guy has nothing attractive about it and this campaign becomes an act of abuse of the elderly.

Rich: So Jim, speak to the top here. We have Bernie to win the most votes. It looks like this in both the first and second round, but Buttigieg is almost ahead of the delegates. If all of this had come out on Monday night, you would obviously have a serious Buttigieg rebound, or at least the potential of one. And indeed, part of New Hampshire tracking shows an upward trend in Buttigieg. But what do you make of the two best finishers?

Jim: I wanted to say that the state of the race is now more restless than most of the year. I was pretty bullish on Biden most of 2019 and I think he really took it into his glass jaw on Monday night. I think Bernie is now the de facto leader. I think he will probably win by a significant margin in New Hampshire and at least be okay if not really good in Nevada.

Add that up, he has three wins and then South Carolina will suddenly no longer be that important. By the way, if Biden has three bad ones, these African Americans in South Carolina will probably start shopping and say, “Wait a minute. We can’t save this guy. “So who’s left?

I still think Buttigieg is one. , , Sorry, Buttigieg. Apparently I speak it too hard for some people out there. Mayor Pete, I’m still not entirely convinced that he has the money to cover the distance. He appears to be a very niche wine candidate, winning Iowa is very good, but let’s face it. He put a lot of resources in Iowa. You can’t replicate this thing on Super Tuesday. It is not possible to shake hands in ten states at the same time.

Now he’s going to run the ads, but I’m still, and he still has the argument, “It’s time for a new generation. All these other candidates are old, all these other candidates are very shaky.” It is possible by default, however it only takes a year for this to happen. I think if Pete Buttigieg were the unifying candidate that the Democrats are ready to unite, it would have happened by now, and I think people are looking at him and saying, “This kid just isn’t ready.”

Rich: MBD, we were absent from our Iowa predictions. Everyone was, we were all one or two. And I said, “Oh, Bernie, Biden one, two won’t happen.” My surprise was that I thought Klobuchar would do better than average and Warren and Buttigieg would deflate, and that would bother Bernie and Biden. Warren paused and actually tickled a bit, seeming to have stolen some of Sanders in the end, and Biden collapsed and helped Buttigieg instead of the other way around. But what do you think of the current goal?

Michael: Well, it’s not clear. I asked if Buttigieg should be the alternative to Bernie Sanders. I thought we were approaching a Bernie / Biden, only in a mutually reinforcing manner in which you choose your strongest leftist and the strongest centrist candidate. While now Biden, a former national election winner, has shown that if he goes anywhere to camp, people will run away from him.

And I agree with Luke that this will happen in New Hampshire. And I was wrong to finally give up the ghost and say that it would do well. I had been a biden skeptic from the start and came late.

Rich: At first we were all pretty low. Luke was really depressed –

Hatch: I think I got the top 5 in order.

Rich: Did you?

Michael: Yes.

Rich: In Iowa?

Michael: Yes.

Rich: MBD, I’ll tell you from the start what the percentage of biden is. They are around three.

Michael: It was very low.

Rich: I came and came. It was right to come out. I was 15, but then I added a weakness.

Michael: Definitely-

Rich: But Charlie, Jim, and David French were wrong.

Michael: In any case, I think Buttigieg is now going to have a real test and we’ll see what it is made of. I’m still optimistic about Bernie. I think he has the strongest base of grassroots activists across the country. I think that will make a difference.

Rich: Charlie.

Charlie: A long time ago in this podcast, Rich, you said that we had to be careful when predicting great things from Joe Biden, since he had shown every time he ran for a president that he wasn’t a very good candidate for a president , And this was the mitigating factor for his supposedly good surveys. And you have to wonder if it’s true today. I watched the clips I saw Joe Biden camping with a growing frown.

I was at a loss. He berated this guy in Iowa who supported Tom Steyer. I think the guy was a state legislator. And the guy kept saying to him:

Rich: The guy who wanted the picture?

Charlie: Yes. Well, the guy said that he was against pipelines and that he was for Steyer, and Biden got angry and got angry right away. And he said: “Then choose someone else!” And the guy said to him: “No, no. If you are the candidate, I will vote for you, promote you, but I just want to talk to you about pipelines. “And Biden put his hand on his chest. It was so-

Rich: And the guy said, “Can I just have a picture then?” He said, “No!”

Charlie: It was so strange.

Rich: If Biden is the nominee, he’ll end up hitting someone on a leash before that’s done.

Charlie: Right. It reminds me, in a way, of John Prescott, who was Tony Blair’s deputy prime minister in England and in England. Someone threw him an egg during a public appearance and he just clocked the guy. But of course we all loved him for it because he deserved it. In this case the guy went up to him and said, “Hello Mr. Biden, I would like to speak to you about pipelines.” And Biden said, “What?” Anyway, the point is that it was getting stranger to watch the Joe Biden campaign.

IM bad at it. As I say every week, I don’t know how Americans and voters think because they don’t seem to think the way I do politically, so I ignored it. But you’re wondering. And I still wonder about Biden’s defense today and he got up and admitted that it wasn’t good for him. He said, quoting, “I’m not going to gloss over it. We got hit in Iowa, the whole process got hit, but it’s not the first time in my life that I’ve been knocked down.”

This is a classic for Joe Biden. It is not the first time in my life that I have been put down. But it’s not so effective here. When you get crushed by Republicans, people in the other party, one thing people want to know is that you are a fighter and you will get up again. If you are struck by external events of the kind that you may have to deal with, whether your president or senator or what you want, people may like the fact that you get up again.

But he was knocked down here by his own party. He was crushed by voters who are largely on his side. And I think that’s a little different, and I’m not convinced that this message will help revive him, especially given that the other candidates are not weak. They don’t seem to be weaklings, especially Bernie Sanders.

Rich: So-

Charlie: Go on.

Rich: I’m sorry to interrupt Charlie. Luke, Bernie, didn’t add people, but he brought out his own people and assumed that Warren would fade at some point, that he would go higher. What is the alternative to Bernie if Buttigieg can’t win black voters and Biden falls and can’t get up? As Jim Geraghty has been saying for some time, is it Bloomberg?

Hatch: Well, Mayor Pete will try to establish himself as an anti-Bernie because Bloomberg is waiting in the starting blocks. If Pete performs in New Hampshire and has lived up to his expectations fairly well, he could do that, I think …

Rich: If it goes beyond a strong second or whatever?

Hatch: I think it has to be a strong second. If he loses single-digit losses against Bernie, especially narrow single-digit losses, then he is definitely in competition to get things going. I think a lot of voters on Super Tuesday will be returning who they think will win. People like to vote for the winner. It’s a strange piece of political psychology, but it is.

MBD: What happens if . , , Is there any chance that Elizabeth Warren will look around New Hampshire as an alternative?

Hatch: I do not believe that. I think fourth place is, or she was third, but she was just a hair above biden and it’s really not great. And I still think Warren just shot himself when she turned healthcare upside down because no one knows where she is now.

MBD: I agree. But there is a New Hampshire tradition of rejecting Iowa. And if Iowa would change things with Buttigieg, I’m just wondering if …

Hatch: I bet both Bernie and Buttigieg will say, “New Hampshire: refuse Iowa. Choose me “

Rich: Xan, how bullish are you on Bernie?

Alexandra: Frankly, I thought Mayor Pete was a pretty strong candidate from the start, and I think he kind of sounds like Biden, but with politics, not quite Bernie, but more progressive than Biden, then progressively enough to appeal to people, who prefer to call the Sanders / Warren brand Democrats. I think he has. , , Maybe he won’t win New Hampshire. I think Sanders is likely to win New Hampshire, but I think he’s worth giving Sanders second place and being pretty close in those early competitions. I think a lot of Democrats probably like Sanders, but I think a lot more are probably concerned that a socialist is still high on the list, honestly.

Rich: Jim I have mixed feelings about Buttigieg because the whole thing is completely absurd. John McCormack, our colleague, called him on the corner, former Mayor Pete, because he’s not even a small town mayor anymore. He is a retired mayor of a small town. On the other hand, without having to speak of political resumption, it is an extraordinary achievement to win the Iowa assemblies and to become a serious factor in national politics. It’s just how scalable it is, how sustainable it is and. , Jim, I hate to say it, maybe what you said about Bloomberg is more plausible than I initially thought.

Jim: Well, it balances out much of the year, which seems to be an overestimation of Biden. I think it’s worth noting that Biden has managed to stay in top national status for most of 2019. He dealt with all debates that didn’t go well, endured all the slings and arrows. The only thing he couldn’t deal with was when people started to actually vote. And then it suddenly fell apart for him. And there are some Democrats who are likely to have to ask, “Why did Biden have to do this now?”

But the interesting thing about Pete Buttigieg is that it depicts this, that you could make this argument, ah, everyone has already decided who they want before the process even starts. You look back a year ago, you look where Biden was, you look where Sanders was, that’s almost half of the Democratic voters.

They jumped on the band wagons at the start of the cycle and were unwilling to move, with the exception of Biden lately. They weren’t really open to new faces, they didn’t want to shop, they didn’t give people a chance in the debates, Booker had good debates, Castro had good debates, Klobuchar, none of these people. He’s got action from him except Pete, who comes along , and suddenly he has this perfect, succinct McKinsey consultant presentation.

He always says exactly what he wants to say, he comes into play here and there with Tulsi Gabbert, and he asserts himself. And he’s the only one who says, “No, actually you could be a stranger and climb the ranks.” Now look, some of it helps to be the first big gay presidential candidate. Some of these have apparently enabled a number of fundraisers that were not available to a number of these other candidates. Almost every presidential campaign ends in defeat, disappointment, in some cases absolute humiliation, and many Democrats have crashed and burned this year.

There is always someone who does well. You have exceeded expectations. I think in the last cycle you could say Bernie Sanders was in that category. Pete will likely be in this category where he is unlikely to be nominated, but he would be the type that came out of nowhere. Maybe you can put Andrew Yang in this category. People who shouldn’t even be here. And they’re like Paul Rudd GIF, the “look at us who expected us to be here, not me”, that kind of happy mood for them.

And I think in the end Buttigieg will be able to say, “Well, I did a really good job. I was not allowed to do anything and finished second or third ”or something like that. That said, it still looks like you’re not going to send him out to buy beer without ID, and I don’t think Americans are ready for a president who is significantly younger than them.

Hatch: There is one option I think we should consider at Buttigieg as it could win this nomination. I don’t think he’ll make it, but he could win it, that is, someone recently observed that Sanders will be the Democrats’ gold water. He will ideologically reconstruct the party and define in defeat what will bring it forward. But there is also the possibility that Pete Buttigieg will take on this role.

It is not a given that you will have a cross-racial working class, mostly an urban Democratic Party in the form that Sanders creates, rather than an upscale neoliberal, public / state-run, employed Democratic Party for Education and Healthcare.

Rich: That’s why Michael wants Buttigieg to win –

Michael: Yes. I love the idea of ​​polarizing against the Buttigieg Democrats. I think it’s a. , , I think it’s like getting the Tori Coalition as good as possible here in America.

Rich: Luke, ask yourself the question. Ranks one to six in terms of the likelihood of winning the nomination are these six candidates: Biden, Buttigieg, Bloomberg, Bernie, Warren, Klobuchar.

Hatch: Sanders, Buttigieg, I’m giving Bloomberg a little bit. The rest are rounding errors.

Rich: Charlie Cooke?

Charlie: I think that’s about right. Unless I would even say at this point that it is possible for Biden to come back. Less and less likely, but still possible. Dave Wassermann is a smart guy. I don’t want to completely disagree with his judgment.

Rich: Xan?

Alexandra: I would say Sanders, Buttigieg, and I agree with Charlie. I think Biden still has a chance to fight. He looks really bad, but I think there is something that counts for a lot of people to be Obama Vice President.

Rich: Jim Geraghty?

Jim: I’m really going to shake things up. Sanders, Bloomberg, Buttigieg and still Biden. But I think we can now say that Biden is an Obama endorsement.

Rich: MBD?

Michael: Sanders, Buttigieg, Warren in case something strange happens –

Rich: Does something funny happen to Sanders or does it become an alternative to Sanders?

Michael: It becomes the alternative to Sanders.

Rich: Because she has more belief in settlement.

Michael: Yes. And more upscale people. Maybe New Hampshire will release the Buttigieg thing next week and it will become Warren’s alternative.

Rich: I don’t think that’s crazy about Warren except I don’t see her winning New Hampshire or winning anything. Where will she win?

Michael: That’s it. Basically, she should be a second behind Bernie in New Hampshire. So Biden, Buttigieg, Warren and then Bloomberg and then everyone else.

Rich: So I think it’s Bernie. You have to give Bernie the best chance at this point. And after this fight, I don’t know if it’s Buttigieg, Bloomberg. I don’t have to say that I would have Bloomberg in the mix here or Biden. There are . , , I think I said that at some point, very early in the process. There is a moment when some of these top establishment candidates like John McCain or John Kerry are going around or damn it, I’m going to carry my own luggage now, there’s no campaign left, it’s totally imploded, and I am I will speak from my heart and it will come to them.

The problem is that it’s really late. McCain and Kerry, who happened before the people voted and Kerry actually won Iowa, and McCain somehow left Iowa out, but ended a surprise third there and then won New Hampshire. But Biden has to win somewhere, he won’t be New Hampshire. He virtually withdraws from New Hampshire unless something unusual happens in a debate and the debate was not his forte. So what about the South Carolina firewall when it’s 0 for 3?

So Nevada could really be his last stance. I guess I’m going to Bernie, Buttigieg, it’s hard to see how it expands, but someday someone has to expand, at least to a certain extent. So I’m going to tell Buttigieg, Bloomberg about Biden just because I think Biden is basically a weak activist and not a candidate at the moment, then Warren and Klobuchar.