More prosperous countries are still more affected by the economic slowdown, as the December update shows State Economy Tracker from Mint. Southern states, such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala, have slipped to the bottom, while medium-sized states, which include Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha and Bihar, saw significant growth. Uttar Pradesh, followed by West Bengal, has maintained its top position.

The ranking, based on Mint’s State Economy Tracker released last month, reflects the performance of state economies, based on seven radio frequency indicators. The indicators include consumer demand indicators (vehicle sales, passenger growth), financial indicators (inflation and credit growth), a barometer of industrial activity (electricity demand) and financial indicators (public investment and tax revenue). The ranking of the final states is based on a composite score that gives each of the seven indicators the same weight. Most indicators reflect monthly growth compared to the same period last year. The latest growth figures in quarterly comparison were taken into account in vehicle sales and credit growth. Public finance indicators reflect the preliminary figures for the current year reported by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

While the question arises as to whether the slowdown will bottom out or not, cautious investment and slow tax revenue growth account for much of the poor performance of the prospering states in December. Government tax revenue excluding the State Tax on Goods and Services (SGST) grew more slowly than in the prior-year period in all states except Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, which are currently the frontrunners. In Maharashtra and Gujarat, for example, tax revenue fell by more than 35% in December 2019. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, public investment declined significantly (a decrease of 65% and 13%, respectively). For Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the decline in electricity demand is due to a decrease in electricity demand, especially when electricity demand has increased elsewhere. A year ago, in December 2018, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh ranked first and second, but since then both countries have ranked 6th and 8th respectively.

(Graphic: Sriharsha Devulapalli / Mint)

You can find an enlarged version of this graphic here

The State Economy Tracker comprises 18 states, which are divided into three categories: 10 large state economies (2017-18 GSDP over £ 5 trillion); four medium-sized economies (GSDP between £ 3-5 trillion); and four small economies (GSDP less than £ 2 trillion).

Higher rankings in government economic analysis are due to a combination of factors. Uttar Pradesh’s top ranking was determined in part by the steady growth in air traffic, tax collection and peak electricity demand. On average, small and medium-sized economies developed better on all fronts compared to the large countries.

The state’s economic performance could be further affected by a deterioration in the financial situation and a decrease in central transfers.

The southern states in particular feel badly hit due to the late GST remuneration and the mandate of the 15th Finance Commission (FC). But neither the budget nor the 15th FC took these concerns into account. The changes to the FC tax distribution formula have reduced allocation for all southern states except Tamil Nadu.

In the long term, the financial crisis between the central states could create tensions in the federal structure of India, but directly endanger the economic recovery. If government finances are limited, public investment, particularly in the richer countries, could remain poor. For the Indian economy, which relies more on its rich states, the wealthy states will soon have to climb the state economy tracker for a rapid recovery

