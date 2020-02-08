The Eagles kicked off their “Hotel California Tour” on Friday night with an engaging 32-song concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
The cast of Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit alongside Deacon Frey and Vince Gill started the night with the performance of the 1976 album from front to back, accompanied by an orchestra and a choir. It is noteworthy that instead of the founding member of The Eagles, Randy Meisner, who does not take part in the tour, Gill sang the lead vocals of “Try and Love Again”.
(Purchase: tickets for the “Hotel California Tour” of the Eagles)
After a brief pause, the Eagles returned to the stage to hear a second series of great hits like “Take It Easy”, “Tequila Sunrise” and “Love Will Keep Us Alive” as well as songs by Walsh and Henley solo catalogs.
At the end of the night the Eagles played an encore with four songs consisting of Walsh’s “Rocky Mountain Way”, “Desperado”, “The Long Run” and a repeat of “Hotel California”.
Watch fan captures of the concert and see the full setlist.
The Eagles Hotel California Tour runs through late April and is expected to take place in New York, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and beyond. You can get tickets here.
The Hotel California Tour dates for the Eagles:
02/08 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
02/11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
14.2. – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
15.2. – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
18.2. – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
29.02. – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
3.1. – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/06 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
17.03. – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
26.03. – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
27.03. – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
04/03 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
04/04 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
04/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
04/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
17.4. – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
18.4. – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
21.4. – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Forum
24.04. – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
26.04. – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Forum
24.05. – Los Cabos, MX @ Cabo En Vivo
29.08. – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
30.08. – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UElGSGTuCr8 (/ embed)
(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnfmYHjR4bk (/ embed)
setlist:
Hotel California
New child in the city
Life in the fast lane
Wasted time
Waste of time (reprise)
Victim of love
Pretty girls all in a row
Try and Love Again (Vince Gill on lead vocals)
The last resort
Set 2:
Road of the Seven Bridges (Steve Young cover)
Always with Tranquillity
One of those nights
Take it to the climax
Tequila Sunrise
Sorcerous woman
In the city (Joe Walsh song)
I Can not Tell You Why
Lying eyes
Best of my love
Quiet simple feeling
Love will keep us alive
Leaving (James Gang Cover)
play video
These shoes
play video
Life has been good
(Joe Walsh song)
The Boys of Summer (Don Henley’s Song)
Funk # 49 (James Gang Cover)
Already gone
Heartache tonight
addition:
Rocky Mountain Way (Joe Walsh song)
Desperado
Long-term
California Hotel (Reprise)