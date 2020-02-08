Advertisement

The Eagles kicked off their “Hotel California Tour” on Friday night with an engaging 32-song concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The cast of Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit alongside Deacon Frey and Vince Gill started the night with the performance of the 1976 album from front to back, accompanied by an orchestra and a choir. It is noteworthy that instead of the founding member of The Eagles, Randy Meisner, who does not take part in the tour, Gill sang the lead vocals of “Try and Love Again”.

After a brief pause, the Eagles returned to the stage to hear a second series of great hits like “Take It Easy”, “Tequila Sunrise” and “Love Will Keep Us Alive” as well as songs by Walsh and Henley solo catalogs.

At the end of the night the Eagles played an encore with four songs consisting of Walsh’s “Rocky Mountain Way”, “Desperado”, “The Long Run” and a repeat of “Hotel California”.

Watch fan captures of the concert and see the full setlist.

The Eagles Hotel California Tour runs through late April and is expected to take place in New York, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and beyond. You can get tickets here.

The Hotel California Tour dates for the Eagles:

02/08 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

02/11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

14.2. – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

15.2. – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

18.2. – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

29.02. – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

3.1. – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/06 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

03/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

17.03. – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

26.03. – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

27.03. – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

04/03 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

04/04 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

04/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

04/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

17.4. – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

18.4. – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

21.4. – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Forum

24.04. – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

26.04. – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Forum

24.05. – Los Cabos, MX @ Cabo En Vivo

29.08. – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

30.08. – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

setlist:

Hotel California

New child in the city

Life in the fast lane

Wasted time

Waste of time (reprise)

Victim of love

Pretty girls all in a row

Try and Love Again (Vince Gill on lead vocals)

The last resort

Set 2:

Road of the Seven Bridges (Steve Young cover)

Always with Tranquillity

One of those nights

Take it to the climax

Tequila Sunrise

Sorcerous woman

In the city (Joe Walsh song)

I Can not Tell You Why

Lying eyes

Best of my love

Quiet simple feeling

Love will keep us alive

Leaving (James Gang Cover)

These shoes

Life has been good

(Joe Walsh song)

The Boys of Summer (Don Henley’s Song)

Funk # 49 (James Gang Cover)

Already gone

Heartache tonight

addition:

Rocky Mountain Way (Joe Walsh song)

Desperado

Long-term

California Hotel (Reprise)