The driving force behind Ducks' Sam Steel behind the young second row - Whittier Daily News

MONTREAL – Dallas Eakins coach again stuck midfielder Sam Steel between left Max Jones and right Ondrej Kase against Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Why would Eakins break up this line after being together for the past six weeks?

In search of consistency in the season, Eakins found some in a youthful second row. They worked well together and appeared to improve with each passing game, a classic example of three different types of players bringing their different skills together in a coherent line.

Everyone has used their strengths, but lately not more than Steel. The learning curve for a rookie center in the NHL can be difficult, but Steel has mastered some of the more subtle aspects of the game and his role has been significantly improved.

The 21-year-old Steel has had a goal and three assists in the last six games before the Ducks took on the Canadians at the Bell Center. He also had one goal and five assists in his last 13 games and two goals and six assists in his last 17 games. He was the leader of the NHL among the newcomers in the first victories (51.7%).

In total, Steel had 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 48 games, the same number as New Jersey Devils’ Jack Hughes. Steel ranked 13th among newcomers to the NHL on Thursday and 12th after Hughes played four games less.

Steel had an average ice age of 15:58; Hughes was 15:47 on average.

“It’s like a big curve,” said Eakins. “So he’s on his way. It’s not like he lit it. It’s not that he has 20 points in his last 10 games, but he’s just become very quiet and responsible, and that’s it the first step. This line gave us energy and it is part of it.

“The step after that will only be a little more offensive.”

KID LINE (PART 2)

When asked why the second row worked so well since joining Steel with Jones and Kase in a 6/5 win over the New York Islanders on December 21, Eakins said, “Number one, we did it holding them together a long time. You played together for many minutes. ”

Speed ​​on the wings also helped.

“Ondrej can really do that,” said Eakins. “Jones was the true conscience of the line. Every time we show a (video of) backchecks that are really approaching the puck, it always seems to be “Jonsey”. “Steeler” has quietly transformed into a truly responsible Centerman in its first year.

“All of these things are great because all three boys are young boys.”

The 21-year-old Jones had six goals and three assists on Thursday.

Kase, 24, had seven goals and 15 assists.

FEEL LOVE

The ducks are not expected to trade with defender Josh Manson until February 24th. They are not expected to listen to offers, and it would shock at least one competing general manager if they misplace Manson, who the organization sees as one of their top executives.

“Your wife doesn’t love you as much as the ducks love him,” an unnamed executive told Elliotte Friedman, a reporter with the Canadian Sportsnet network and website. Friedman said his wife probably agreed.