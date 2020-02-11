Advertisement

The world’s strictest controls for promoting sugary drinks by an obese nation have cut purchases by almost a quarter in two years.

Instead of a sugar tax that the UK and other countries have chosen, Chile has banned school sales and introduced strict black and white labels to warn and educate families about the health risks of junk food and drinks to their children.

In contrast to the British traffic lights, where sugar may be marked red, but fruit may also be marked green, the Chilean Ministry of Health only delivers the bad news: a lot of sugar, a lot of salt or a lot of fat. Sugary drinks, unhealthy snacks and packaged foods must be labeled with the front-of-pack label.

The Chilean food labeling and advertising law, which came into force in 2016, also restricts the marketing of such food or drinks to children and prohibits sales in schools.

When the ban came into force, people in Chile consumed more sugary drinks per capita than in any other country in the world, counting the costs related to obesity, type 2 diabetes and other health problems.

Warning labels on Chilean food packaging inform consumers when a product is high in calories, sugar, salt or saturated fats. Photo: delivery

Researchers from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Gillings School of Global Public Health, published in Plos Medicine, found that purchases of sugary beverages decreased 23.7% in the first phase of the reforms. The greatest changes were seen in the volume of sweetened fruit drinks and sweetened milk drinks purchased.

“This requirement is different because it is the first warning on the front of food and beverage packaging for excess nutrients such as sugar or sodium,” said lead author Lindsey Smith Taillie, assistant professor of nutrition at Gillings School.

“The regulation contains the world’s strictest limits on how and where food companies can offer junk food to children. The savings on purchases of sugary drinks were significantly higher than those on purchases of sugary drinks in other Latin American countries. “

The limits for acceptable amounts of sugar, salt and fat have steadily decreased with the introduction of stricter regulation phases. By the end of two years, the permitted amount of sugar in food will drop from 22.5 g to 100 g without warning 10 g per 100 g. The salt is halved from 800 mg to 400 mg per 100 g.

“These effects in the first phase are quite impressive,” said Barry Popkin, a professor of nutrition at Gillings School, who said it has an impact on families’ understanding of healthy eating. “We formed focus groups with low and middle income mothers and they said that their children would come home and tell them to buy things without warning.

“It is the first intervention that shows the potential for a change in food standards. I think many countries will look into this because it is so effective. “

Some do. “The amazing thing about Chilean regulations is how much they have already influenced international food policy,” said Taillie. “From our work with advocates and policy makers, we know that at least a dozen countries have directly used Chilean politics and assessment results to develop and inform similar strategies.

“We expect that five to ten years from now, many more parts of the world will look like Chile when it comes to providing food and beverage packaging with clearer labeling systems to let people know which products are harmful to health and which are caused by Reduce noise caused by food marketing. “

Chile is classified as a high-income country by the World Bank, with sophisticated food systems in which retailers exercise great control over what is on offer, similar to the UK and Europe. Popkin believes that analyzing his team’s food warning labels, unlike traffic lights in the UK, will have a significant impact on buying habits.

He believes that there will soon be indications of positive health effects, but says that the policy is aimed at long-term changes, and adds: “We will see a fairly immediate impact on type 2 diabetes in the next few years, but with overweight it takes time. We will get it from high blood pressure and diabetes, but not so quickly from weight. “