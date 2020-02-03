The Dog's Most Wanted Sets Premiere in September - Watch an emotional teaser for Beth Chapman's latest episodes

Advertisement

Just under a month after Beth Chapman’s untimely death, WGN America has set a premiere date for Most wanted dogs, an unwritten sequence with Duane “Canine” Chapman and his late spouse.

Start Wednesday, September 4th at 9 / 8c, Most wanted dogs follows Canine, Beth, and a staff of hunters called The Soiled Dozen, who will use a manhunt to track down a carefully curated list of refugees. The present can also record Beth’s fight against most laryngeal cancers, which she unfortunately misplaced in June at the age of 51.

“My spouse is, was and would be the heart and soul of Herzkranz at all times Most wanted dogs“Canine said in a press release.” Beth wanted nothing more than the survival of the present, and I’m so happy with the legacy she left. She lived for the gift and died, and he or she can so happy to see how hard we tried to bring these criminals to justice. ”

“WGN America is excited to share the latest and most exciting Canine and Beth hunt with the world,” added Gavin Harvey, President of WGN America. “The Chapmans are loved by thousands and thousands of followers for their tireless pursuit of justice and loyalty to one another and to their household. Most wanted dogs captures all of this in this fascinating new sequence. “

Main in the sequence premiere of Most wanted dogs, WGN America will broadcast a two-day marathon from Bounty hunter dogs on Tuesday, September 3rd and on Wednesday, September 4th. The cable internet has also started a trailer for Most wanted dogs. what you will see above.