The Disappearance Sneak Peek: Rectifys Aden Young Stars in a new psychological thriller at WGN America

Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

Even before Little Disappearance’s Anthony is missing, life for the Sullivan household isn’t exactly a peaceful affair – as this unique look at the tense new thriller from WGN America shows.

The six-part restricted collection follows what happens after Anthony Sullivan disappears during a treasure hunt that takes place on his 10th birthday. Quite quickly, all of his family members are involved in the investigation, consumed by unimaginable horror at what might have happened to the boy. As every little thing dissolves and tensions escalate, according to the official protocol of the present day, “deep family secrets and techniques are transformed into uncovered and threatening fragments of the household unit.”

Flashbacks like the one above illustrate how tense Sullivan’s household dynamics were before Anthony’s incident. In the clip, the younger boy (new arrival Michael Riendeau) sits quietly while a dialogue between his father Luke (Aden Young, Rectify) and grandfather Henry (Peter Coyote, The 4400) turns into a heated battle right at the dining table. (And that was before Henry organized the treasure hunt, which is so terribly deceptive …)

Advertisement

The disappearance, which was broadcast on Canada’s CTV in 2017, will be released on Tuesday at 10.9. Started in the USA. Press PLAY on the clip above for a first look at the present.