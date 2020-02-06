The DHS prohibits New Yorkers from participating in trusted traveler programs based on sanctuary laws that allow illegal immigrants to obtain driving licenses

Advertisement

(Shannon Stapleton / Reuters)

Acting Secretary of State for Internal Security, Chad Wolf, sent a letter to the State of New York on Wednesday informing officials that New Yorkers were not eligible for state law to permit illegal immigrants to obtain state driving licenses the Trusted Traveler Program (TTP) of the DHS could be considered.

The “Green Light” law, which came into force in December, also prevents federal authorities such as ICE and CBP from accessing the state’s DMV records without a court order.

“Although the DHS would prefer to continue our longstanding collaboration with New York on a number of these critical domestic security initiatives, the DHS must take immediate action to stop the efforts of the New York DMV due to this law and the associated lack of security cooperation Ensuring DHS No compromises are made to protect the home country, ”the letter said.

Wolf spoke to Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night and described the law as “disappointing.”

“You cannot sign up or sign up for these Trusted Traveler programs offered by Customs and Border Guard because we no longer have access to ensure that they meet these program requirements,” he said.

In response, a senior adviser to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told the Associated Press that the move was “political retribution.”

“This is obviously political retaliation from the federal government and we will review our legal options,” said Rich Azzopardi.

The letter states that international travel programs will be restricted under the TTP, but it is unclear whether the move will affect the Transportation Security Administration’s pre-check program, which also falls under the TTP.

President Trump, in his State of the Union address on Tuesday, singled out protected area policies and said that “my government is restoring the rule of law and reaffirming the culture of American freedom.”

“Tragically, there are radical politicians in many cities in America who want to take refuge in these criminal, illegal foreigners. In protected area cities, local police officers order the release of dangerous criminal aliens to make them available to the public instead of handing them over to the ICE for safe removal, ”he said.