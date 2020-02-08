The devastating demise of stranger issues: three theories that could hold [Spoiler] Alive after all

Advertisement

There is no right method? No damned method could have actually killed David Harbor’s beloved chief hopper in the third season finale, Stranger Issues. It’s as unthinkable as Steve Harrington’s having a bad day!

In this case, I offer you one method – truly three methods – by which Hop could have survived the explosion that destroyed the Russians’ interdimensional gate opener. I know – maybe I’m hungry for straws here. But if it’s straws that allow me – all of us – to think about hop-pulling to have dinner with Enzo for the last time with Joyce, I’ll fall back. My theories:

1. Since neither we nor Joyce noticed that Hop was torn to pieces – you will remember she closed her eyes and turned as she turned the key to trigger the explosion on the ground quickly enough to get away from the to keep the total force of the explosion away. When he does, however, everyone makes sure that he is “the American” that the Russians locked in Kamchatka, right?

2. If Hop is not “the American”, the explosion may have knocked him over the gate to the upside down earlier than it was struck. I know it looks like the detonation made it fly the other way, but that’s the head we’re talking about. If up and down, up, who says that ahead is not backwards? This could also explain why, as far as we all know, his physique has never been restored.

3. Hopper’s disappearance is part of a plan he and Owens have cleverly devised to ensure that Russia’s foreign operations are stopped without jeopardizing El and Joyce. If the Russians believe that Hop is a patron, they have no reason to pursue his crush or his daughter to stop him from trying to thwart them. And the unhappy smile he gave Joyce before the explosion recommended that he knew something she didn’t know – or at least!

What do you assume Hops have to be alive, right? Do you have a better idea of ​​how he might have cheated death? Meet the feedback – I want to get more information!