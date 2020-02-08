The Derek Mackay scandal and the power of the press - John McLellan

Advertisement

There we all wondered on Wednesday what tricks SNP financial secretary Derek Mackay would have with the Scottish budget he would deliver the next day. The nation caught its breath.

At least that’s the impression you’d get if you were moving in political circles, but the reality, of course, is that the vast majority of people don’t care what the Holyrood diary says and don’t recognize Mr. Mackay on the street if he approached them with a cell phone in one hand and a choc ice cream in the other. And that, it turns out, was what the 42-year-old father of two relied on when he sent 270 increasingly flirtatious messages to a random 16-year-old boy he’d seen on social media.

But the boy’s mother knew who he was and took the information to the Scottish sun and on Thursday morning the whole of Scotland knew exactly who, or rather what, the “Mr Nice Guy” of Scottish politics actually was. Before the breakfast dishes were washed away, Mr. Mackay had resigned and was suspended by the SNP.

If the new spin-doctor in chief, former Daily Record-editor Murray Foote, of the SNP thought the job would be all Tory-bashing and policy abhorrence, then Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon replied that Mr Mackay’s behavior was ” seriously fell below the required standard of a minister ‘underlined how much the SNP should learn about crisis management.

The detail of Mr Mackay’s behavior has been well investigated elsewhere, but the role of The Scottish Sun, and indeed the entire popular press, deserves further mention.

The existence of the Red-Tops alone provides a tool for information that other publications may find nasty, but on this occasion turned out to be entirely in the public interest. I don’t know if the mother in question would have brought the story to The Scotsman or The Times, but she knew The Sun would be more than interested.

Understanding what attracts massive attention is why politicians are attracted to popular newspaper journalists; Alistair Campbell for Tony Blair, Andy Coulson for David Cameron and now Murray Foote for Nicola Sturgeon.

Ironically, the story came on the same day as speculation, in the sniffy Guardian of course, that The Sun lost his courage, was apparently confirmed by the announcement of the departure of editor Tony Gallagher to the Times as deputy editor, a movement that was unthinkable when the newspaper was in the 80s Kelvin MacKenzie splendor.

The Mackay scoop shows the sun, especially the Scottish edition under Alan Muir, still has what it needs.

But it also shows that when it comes to setting up a news agenda, there is no such thing as a real Red-Top scandal, but also that the press still has the ability to quickly move a story that overrides the powerful in a matter of hours. Mr. Mackay was still sending messages to the boy this week, but if this had been a BBC investigation, it would have taken months to endure the Corporation’s ethical labyrinth.

Such a display of press power also helps to counter the growing belief that in the digital age, regular newspapers don’t matter, or can be bypassed in some way and the public can only be reached through social media. But when the droppings hit the air conditioning, such as on Wednesday evening, how can some semblance of control be recovered when the lines of communication are cut?

Even organizations considered hostile must be managed, which is why it was a mistake in 2014 when the SNP excluded the Scottish Daily Mail, Scottish Daily Express and Daily Telegraph from the resignation announcement of First Minster Alex Salmond following the referendum.

It was also disappointing to say the least when Downing Street published a magazine that SNP playbook this week by allowing selected journalists only a briefing with the leading EU negotiator David Frost about upcoming trade negotiations.

The uninvited parliamentary lobbyists were led out of the door, including all representatives of the Scottish press, but the invitees took as much embrace as the excluded and walked away in solidarity, so that the squeaking fell dramatically because all that Mr. Frost had to say was lagging behind The head and the headlines were dominated by the clumsy attempt at media management. Not only newspaper headlines, but also the bulletins, the BBC’s mobile news feed and social media.

All parties silently keep sympathetic journalists in short, and in all honesty the SNP learned from the Salmond episode and, as far as I know, did not try that stunt again.

Although it is considered one of the best social media operations, it has not been at the expense of relationships with regular organizations and understands an effective political machine both. The annual Westminster reception of the Scottish Newspaper Society has indeed always been sponsored by an SNP Member of Parliament, again this year by Tommy Sheppard.

In London, Chief Number 10 adviser Dominic Cummings seems to think differently. “In SW1, communication is generally treated as almost synonymous with” talking to the lobby “… Without years of elections and major changes in the digital world, there is an opportunity and a need to do things very differently, “he wrote in his recent blog. “We don’t care to try to” control the story “and all that New Labor clutter and this government won’t be led by the” comm grid “.”

That is fine, but relationships are still needed and for the Tories in Scotland no more than now, because the Scottish elections in 2021 have a UK-wide significance and everything that gives news organizations a reason to be negative is meaningless, insignificant and potential damage.

The SNP will now do everything it can to ignore the existence of Derek Mackay, and at a Thursday morning meeting of the Edinburgh Council, the local SNP leader referred to the Scottish budget supplied by Kate Forbes, finance minister, as if nothing had happened.

Even with polls showing support for independence above 50 percent, the reality is that the SNP is in a mess; disgrace his minister of finance, his leader to say the least distracted, activating his membership for a vote he cannot hold, and his main divorce policy now supported by an EU policy that would lay a real border over the Cheviots.

Because number 10 plans how it communicates with the Scottish public, now is not the time to think that the Scottish press does not matter and The Scottish Sun has just shown why. Gotcha.