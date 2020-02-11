The Department of Justice will back down on request to allow Roger Stone up to nine years in prison

Advertisement

The Justice Department will retrace its request that Donald Trump’s longtime confidant, Roger Stone, be jailed for up to nine years, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney General’s Department of Justice in Washington said Monday that Stone should be sentenced to seven to nine years in prison after being convicted last year of seven charges that resulted from the Special Envoy’s investigation Robert Müller surrendered. including lying to Congress and manipulating witnesses.

However, the senior official announced on Tuesday that this recommendation, which was sent to a judge and signed by the Office’s chief prosecutor, had not been communicated to the Ministry of Justice’s leadership.

“The department was shocked by the recommendation to convict,” the official told CNN. “The department believes that the recommendation is extreme, exaggerated, and unrelated to Stone’s offenses.”

A revised judgment memorandum is expected to be submitted to the Federal Supreme Court in Washington on Tuesday.

The reversal comes after Trump objected to the prosecutor’s recommendation and charged her on Twitter earlier Tuesday with a “terrible and very unfair situation.”

“The real crimes were on the other side because nothing happened to them. I cannot allow this judicial error! Trump said.

The official said that the change was headed by the Department of Justice and that there was no coordination with the White House. The decision to submit a revised conviction record was made before the president’s tweet, the official said.

