The Denver City Council approved the end of the pit bull ban and the introduction of a new licensing system

Advertisement

DENVER – Denver City Council approved a move on Monday night to lift the city’s long-standing ban on pit bull ownership and introduce a new license system for dogs. The measure passed 7-4.

The change was proposed by City Councilor Chris Herndon, which forms part of northeastern Denver, which includes the Park Hill and Stapleton neighborhoods.

According to a law passed in August 1989, pit bulls are banned in the city and Denver county.

Advertisement

According to Herndon’s suggestion, Pitbull owners would have to acquire a “license with breed restriction”. Applicants would provide the city with their address, two emergency contacts, a description of the pit bull, an annual fee, and evidence that the dog is microchipped and has a rabies vaccination.

Each owner can have a maximum of two pit bulls per household. Every dog ​​must be neutered or neutered.

In addition, the owner must notify Denver Animal Protection (DAP) within eight hours if the dog escapes or bites. The owner must also contact DAP if the dog dies or if the owner moves.

If a registered pit bull does not show any violations within 36 months, the breed-restricted license can be replaced with a regular dog license that all other dog owners in the city must have.

According to Herndon’s suggestion, DAP would be the only agency to provide valid pit bull breed ratings.

DAP was able to hold, transport and adopt every pit bull. Pitbulls adopted by DAP are granted a breed license.

While any humane society registered in the city could hold, transport, and adopt pit bulls, new owners would have to get a race-restricted license from the city after adoption.

According to the proposal, DAP would be able to inspect an owner’s premises for “safety and health reasons”.

After a period of two years, the DAP will review the data and report its results and recommendations to the city council.

If an owner does not apply for the special permit, he will be punished under criminal and / or administrative law.

The proposal now goes to Mayor Michael Hancock’s desk.

Other cities with a pit bull ban are Aurora, Commerce City and Lone Tree.

Alert me