Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath called the assembly of defense equipment manufacturers “Mahakumbh” at DefExpo 2020 on Saturday.

He said this event had laid a strong foundation for the defense corridor and that Uttar Pradesh would become a “new center” for defense production.

“Through this event, everyone witnessed and felt the pride of India. This was the Mahakumbh of defense companies,” said the Prime Minister at the DefExpo 2020 closing ceremony. Mahakumbh is a Hindu festival that takes place every 144 years and in which millions of devotees take part.

DefExpo-2020 took place from February 5 to 8 in the capital of Uttar Pradesh under the motto “India: The Emerging Defense Manufacturing Hub”.

Defense ministers from 40 countries and over 3,000 delegates from 70 nations attended the event, according to Adityanath.

He added that over 1,000 delegates from India also participated.

The Prime Minister said that the government has organized a number of events aimed at developing the state over the past two and a half years.

“Our government held the first Investors’ Summit here in February 2018. People agreed that no investments would be made in Uttar Pradesh, but I am happy to inform you that we have proposals for 5 Lakh Crore for Have received investments, of which projects worth £ 2.5 billion have already started, “he said.

“I am pleased that the Uttar Pradesh government, together with the Ministry of Defense, has brought this event (DefExpo-2020) to a new level of success,” he said, thanking Defense Minister Rajnath Singh for the event.

Twenty-three MoUs were signed with the state government during this event, and we have received proposals for investments worth £ 50,000 that would create employment opportunities for more than three Lakh youth in the state, he said.