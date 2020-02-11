The Decemberists announce tour dates for the 20th anniversary

Advertisement

The Decemberists have announced new tour dates to celebrate their 20th anniversary (!) As a band. The group was founded in 2000 and plans to relive this early era through a special North America tour this summer.

The 18-day excursion begins July 28 in Missoula, Montana and ends August 22 in Nashville, Tennessee. Along the way, the Decemberists will appear in cities like Seattle, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston and New York City. Fruit Bats will be there as an opener at each station.

The Decemberists have done a lot in the past two decades, from their first EP and album, the 5 songs from 2001 and the castaways and cutouts from 2002, to their latest, the Traveling On from 2018 and I’ll Be Your Girl , So it’s only logical that they promise to play “songs from every corner of the discography”. Keep your fingers crossed, they will also bring out some underestimated cuts from “The Hazards of Love”.

Tickets will be sold on Friday, February 14th, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab tickets here for all upcoming concerts.

Check out the full list of tour dates and their relapse posters.

The tour dates of the Decemberists 2020:

28.07. – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

29.07. – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater

31.07. – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

08/01 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

04/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

07/08 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

08/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Crossroads KC

08/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Company

08/11 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theater

14.8. – Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall

8.15. – La Fayette, NY at Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

18.8. – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

19.8. – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theater

20.8. – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage

22.8. – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium