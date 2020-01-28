Advertisement

According to the National Health Commission, the total number of confirmed cases in China rose to 4,515 as of January 27 (compared to 2,835 cases reported the day before).

The United States warned of travel to China on Monday, and Canada issued a closer travel warning when the spreading corona virus exceeded 100 deaths. During the biggest vacation of the year, tens of millions of people were stranded and global markets rattled.

Global stocks fell, the price of oil hit a three-month low, and the Chinese yuan fell to its weakest level in 2020 as investors were angry about the damage to the world’s second largest economy due to travel bans and the New Year holidays that China offered to prolong people keep at home.

Advertisement

The health commission of the Chinese province of Hubei announced on Tuesday that 100 people had died from the virus by January 27. According to an online report, the number of confirmed cases in the province rose from 76 to 2,714.

Other deaths have been reported in other parts of China, including the first in Beijing, which has increased the number of penalties to 106, according to the People’s Daily. The state newspaper put the total number of confirmed cases in China at 4,193, although some experts suspect a much higher number.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump offered China any help it needed, while the State Department said the Americans should “rethink” the visit across China because of the virus.

Canada, which has two confirmed cases of the virus and is investigating 19 other potential cases, warned its citizens against traveling to the Chinese province of Hubei at the heart of the outbreak.

Authorities in Hubei Province are increasingly worrying the public about their initial response to the virus. Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang visited Wuhan City, the epicenter of the outbreak, to encourage healthcare professionals and promise reinforcement.

Li visited Wuhan in a blue protective suit and mask and praised the doctors. He said that another 2,500 workers would be added in the next two days and visited the site of a new hospital that will be built in days.

Li, the oldest leader who has visited Wuhan since the outbreak, was featured on state television in chants of “Wuhan jiayou!” – a warning to maintain their strength.

China’s ambassador to the United Nations said on Monday after meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres: “The Chinese government attaches great importance to preventing and combating the epidemic. President Xi Jinping has given important instructions. …

“China has worked with the international community in a spirit of openness, transparency and scientific coordination,” he said.

Guterres said in a statement, “The United Nations appreciates China’s efforts, fully relies on China’s ability to control the outbreak, and is ready to provide any assistance or assistance.”

ASSEMBLY RAGE

In China’s heavily censored social media, officials are experiencing growing anger over the virus, which is believed to come from a market where wildlife was sold illegally.

Some criticized the governor of Hubei Province, whose capital is Wuhan, after twice correcting the number of face masks made during a press conference.

“If he messes up the data several times, it’s no wonder the disease has spread so much,” said a user of the Weibo social media platform.

In rare public self-criticism, the mayor of Wuhan, Zhou Xianwang, said that managing the crisis in the city was “not good enough” and agreed to step down.

The central Chinese city with 11 million inhabitants is in a virtual isolation and a large part of Hubei, where almost 60 million people live, is under travel restrictions.

Elsewhere in China, people from the region were asked about their movements. “The people in Hubei are discriminated against,” a Wuhaner complained about Weibo.

Cases related to people traveling from Wuhan have been confirmed in a dozen countries, from Japan to the United States. The authorities said they examined 110 people in 26 countries. Sri Lanka was the last to confirm a case.

Concerned investors

Investors are concerned about the impact. There is consensus that economic performance will be impacted in the short term as authorities cut back on travel and add three days to the weeklong New Year’s holiday, when millions traditionally travel by rail, road and plane, to limit the spread of the virus.

Asian and European stocks fell, with the Japanese Nikkei average falling 2%, the largest one-day decline in five months. Demand for safe investments such as the Japanese yen and treasury bills increased. European stocks fell more than 2%.

The US S & P 500 closed almost 1.6%.

“China is the biggest driver of global growth, so it couldn’t have started in a worse place,” said Alec Young, director of global market research at FTSE Russell.

During the outbreak of Serious Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2002-2003, which killed nearly 800 people worldwide, demand for passengers in Asia fell by 45%. The travel industry is now more dependent on Chinese travelers.

Hong Kong, ruled by the Chinese, where there have already been eight cases, banned access to people who had recently visited Hubei.

Some European tour operators have canceled trips to China while governments around the world are working to return nationals.

Officially known as 2019-nCoV, the newly identified coronavirus can cause pneumonia, but it’s too early to know how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads.

“What we know about this virus is that the transmission is through human contact, but we’re talking about close contact, i.e. less than a meter,” said Jerome Salomon, a senior official from the French Ministry of Health.

“Crossing someone (infected) on the street is not a threat,” he said. “The risk is small if you spend a little time around that person and increases if you spend a lot of time near that person.”

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

Subjects. (TagsToTranslate) Coronavirus

Advertisement