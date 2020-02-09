Advertisement

The outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome [SARS] in 2002-2003 killed 774 people and infected nearly 8,100 others in 26 countries within eight months, the World Health Organization said. Mainland China was responsible for approximately 45% of SARS deaths.

81 of the coronavirus deaths occurred in central China’s Hubei province, where the virus infected most people. In Hubei’s capital, Wuhan, where the outbreak began, there was a rare decrease in new deaths.

Coronavirus outbreak by April: Myanmar airline

Myanmar’s largest private airline announced that the outbreak of the novel corona virus is expected to affect its operations by April.

Myanmar Airways International-Air KBZ Group has temporarily blocked all routes to mainland China and Taiwan, commercial director Tanes Kumar said in an interview.

“We had to postpone some priorities in our strategy due to the virus outbreak,” he said, adding that the airline should be able to offset the losses expected in the first four months of the year when flights to China resume.

Wuhan outbreak peak calculated in study

In Wuhan, the epicenter of the global outbreak, the coronavirus may have infected at least 1 in 20 people in the coming weeks, according to scientists who model its spread.

Trends in reported cases in Wuhan – a city of 11 million people blocked since January 23 – largely support the mathematical model that the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine uses to predict the transmission dynamics of the epidemic.

“Assuming current trends continue, we still expect Wuhan to peak in mid to late February,” said Adam Kucharski, associate professor of epidemiology of infectious diseases, in a Sunday email.

Air China cuts flights between China and the United States due to a coronavirus epidemic

State carrier Air China said late Saturday that it would “adjust” its flights between China and the United States due to the coronavirus epidemic.

A statement in the airline’s Weibo microblog revealed that flights between Beijing and Washington, as well as Shenzhen and Los Angeles, had been canceled.

The Chinese Civil Aviation Authority urged domestic airlines to continue operating international flights last week after more than 25,000 flights to and from or within China were canceled due to falling demand.

Singapore issues financial sector advice as virus alert levels are higher

Singapore’s central bank on Sunday advised financial institutions in the city-state to take additional measures and precautions after the government raised its coronavirus warning level.

Measures recommended by the Monetary Authority of Singapore include that financial institutions “should continue to maintain effective internal controls over their operations if split team agreements are implemented”.

They also recommended that they anticipate an increase in demand for certain financial services such as cash withdrawals or online financial services and be prepared to cope with them.

Kucharski and his colleagues base their modeling on a number of assumptions about the virus, including an incubation period of 5.2 days and a delay from the onset of symptoms to 6.1 days before infection is confirmed.

Britain makes final evacuation flight

The last flight with British citizens and others from China left Wuhan and carried more than 200 passengers, a spokesman for the British Foreign Office said on Saturday. The flight is scheduled to land in the UK early Sunday.

Government officials are on board, and they said they organized the flight and medics.

“In addition to British nationals, there are other nationalities on board,” said the official.

The first group of British citizens returned on a flight last month and is still in quarantine.

WHO should send team to China

The World Health Organization expects a team to head to China in the next few days, starting with a leader to be named, said Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a meeting on Saturday about the spreading corona virus.

The team leader will fly to China earlier this week, the others will fly later to the center of the coronavirus outbreak, he said at a briefing in Geneva. China replied to an offer Saturday to send the experts, he added.

When asked if the U.S. disease control centers would have representatives on the team, Ghebreyesus said, “We hope so.”

Volkswagen is delaying the resumption of business

Volkswagen AG has postponed the resumption of production in its joint ventures in China, citing limited travel options for employees and the restart of suppliers after the extended national holiday at the end of January.

SAIC Volkswagen Automotive Co. has postponed the work by seven days to February 17, with the exception of one plant in Shanghai, which is scheduled to restart on February 10. Production of FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Co. will also resume one day later on February 10th than was announced at the end of January. The Tianjin plant will not be operational until February 17.

Japanese cruise infections

According to Princess Cruises, two people have tested positive for the disease on their Diamond Princess ship, which is parked off the coast of Japan. The couple – an American and a Chinese citizen – were brought ashore for medical care.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship has become the largest infection center outside of China with 64 cases from early Saturday from 61 the day before, said Takamasa Kojima, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Affairs. No deaths were reported. The latest cases have been announced by the cruise company and it is unclear whether they are included in the amount released by the Health Department.

Japan has sent 16 doctors and 12 other workers on the ship to limit the outbreak, Princess Cruises said in an email. The ship goes to sea for 24 hours, and the staff planned to clean the rooms and provide new bed linen and towels. The quarantine ends on February 19, the operator said.

