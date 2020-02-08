Advertisement

The number of new infections in the Chinese province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, had risen on Friday compared to the previous day, Chinese health authorities said, reversing two days of the decline and showing the difficulty in predicting the peak of the epidemic.

The death toll in mainland China has increased from 86 to 722 and is expected to exceed the 774 deaths recorded during the 2002-2003 major acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) pandemic.

To date, only two deaths outside of mainland China – in Hong Kong and the Philippines – have been reported in around 332 cases in 27 countries and regions.

During the SARS outbreak between November 2002 and July 2003, 774 people died worldwide while the number of cases reported was 8,098, indicating a much lower transmission rate than the latest coronavirus, but a higher mortality rate.

After China saw its first daily decline in new infection numbers on Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it was too early to say whether the outbreak had peaked.

The first cases in December were due to a fish market in the Hubei capital of Wuhan where wildlife was sold illegally.

“It is difficult to say how deadly this novel coronavirus infection is – that is, what proportion of those infected will eventually die from the infection,” Professor Allen Cheng, an infectious disease expert at Monash University in Melbourne, told Reuters.

“While raw mortality appears to be around 2%, there are likely to be many infected people who have not been tested yet … We will probably not know the actual death for some time to come.”

On Saturday, Hubei officials reported 81 new deaths, 67 of which were in Wuhan, a city that is under virtual closure. All over mainland China, excluding the 2,050 people who had recovered and those who died, the number of open cases was 31,774.

Beijing’s communist leadership has sealed off cities, canceled flights, and closed factories to stem the epidemic. This has implications for global markets and companies that depend on the second largest economy in the world.

WHO experts say that cases in provinces outside of Hubei or in the Chinese regions of Hong Kong and Macao, which have been hard hit by SARS, have not increased so rapidly.

In Geneva, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that “the numbers could rise again”.

WRONG NEGATIVE

Not all infected people are tested positive for the virus, Wang Chen, head of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, warned.

“For patients who are really infected with the new type of coronavirus, the positive test rate is 30 to 50%,” Wang told state television in an interview that has gone viral on social media since it aired on Wednesday.

“There are still many false negatives when suspected throat swabs are collected. In other words, more than half of the people who are really infected with the new coronavirus may be” negative “.”

Hubei has started using computed tomography (CT) scans to achieve faster and more accurate test results.

Memories of how China was slowly telling the world about the SARS outbreak were rekindled on Friday when a doctor who tried to raise the alarm for the new coronavirus died of the disease at a Wuhan hospital.

Ophthalmologist Li Wenliang, 34, was one of eight people who were reprimanded by the Wuhan police for spreading “illegal and false” information after telling colleagues about the virus.

Social media users called him a hero and shared a selfie of him lying on a hospital bed with an oxygen ventilator holding up his Chinese ID card. A picture showed the message “Farewell, Li Wenliang”, engraved in the snow on a river bank.

There were signs that the discussion about Li’s death had been censored. After a brief look at Weibo, the topics “The Wuhan government owes Dr. Li Wenliang an apology” and “We want freedom of expression” did not yield any results.

Lack of masks, GOWNS

The WHO chief warned of the worldwide shortage of clothes, masks and other protective equipment.

“When supply is scarce and demand is high, bad practices such as hoarding can be used to sell them at higher prices, so we ask for solidarity,” said Tedros at a briefing in Geneva.

Another three people on a cruise ship off Japan tested positive for coronavirus, increasing the total number of confirmed cases from the ship to 64, the Japanese Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd on Friday prohibited “guests with a Chinese, Hong Kong or Macau passport regardless of when they were last there” from entering the company’s ships.

WHO emergency expert Mike Ryan said reports that Asians in the West were avoided because of a supposed link to the coronavirus were “absolutely unacceptable and should be stopped”.

The Taiwanese government announced that all direct passenger and freight traffic between the island and China would cease on Monday. It had already decided to suspend most flights between Taiwan and China from Monday.

Hundreds of foreigners have been evacuated from Wuhan in the past two weeks. A second evacuation plane for the transportation of Australians from Wuhan was postponed after China failed to issue a landing permit, Australian officials said on Saturday.

Global equity markets and government debt yields slumped on Friday as growing concerns about the virus’ impact on global growth overshadowed a strong US job market report.

However, Apple Inc. announced that next week it would work on reopening Chinese offices and call centers and preparing to reopen retail stores.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday the U.S. was ready to spend up to $ 100 million on China’s support and WHO’s corona virus efforts.

The United States has sent nearly 17.8 tons of medical supplies to China, including masks, robes, and respirators, a State Department official said.

WHO has received $ 110 million in pledges for its coronavirus response through April of $ 675 million, including $ 100 million from the Gates Foundation.

