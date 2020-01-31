Advertisement

Ms. Gaga’s “Born This Manner” music video co-star Rick “Zombie Boy” Genest’s death was officially recognized as an accident on Monday.

The heavily tattooed Canadian mannequin and artist died of head trauma at the age of 32 after falling from the balcony on the third floor of a relative’s house in Montreal, Quebec medical examiner Melissa Gagnon wrote in her report.

“It was an unwanted death,” wrote Gagnon.

When Genest’s physique was discovered on August 1, 2018, there were rumors that he had committed suicide as medical information confirmed that he had previously sought help with mental health problems.

Gaga – a friend of the mannequin – expressed this principle himself in a tweet that has since been deleted and was pressured to apologize for speculation that Genest had taken his personal life.

The coroner’s report found that there was no “clear and unambiguous intention to end his life.”

Genest was also found to have marijuana and excessive blood alcohol levels in his system at the time of the fatal fall.

“Some closed buddies reported hearing voices, especially when using substances,” the coroner’s report said.

“Even so, Mr. Genest did not appear to be in a state of psychosis or delirium when he went out onto the balcony.”

The catwalk – which ran on the catwalks for Thierry Mugler and Jay-Z’s clothing range – had tattooed almost 90 Pc of his body, along with a skull on his face and a head on his head.

The appearance in Gaga’s music video from 2011 made him known worldwide.