The death of a whistleblowing doctor who has been reprimanded for warning of the new corona virus has led to rare calls for political reform and freedom of expression in China.

Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist in Wuhan – the root cause of the Chinese virus epidemic that has killed more than 800 people – died of the disease on Friday over a month after he first raised an alarm about the SARS-like virus.

He was one of eight doctors who were punished by the Wuhan police for “rumors”.

But after his death hit a collective nerve, a number of academics have spoken out to demand more freedom in China.

Since the 34-year-old’s death, at least two open letters have been posted on social media, one of ten professors signed in Wuhan.

Li endeavored to “vigorously protect the interests of the country and society,” the letter said, which has since been censored on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social media site.

“End the freedom of speech restrictions,” she said, and “apologize openly” to Li and the seven other doctors who were punished for discussing the virus in December.

The other letter, signed on Friday by an anonymous group of alumni from the prestigious Tsinghua University in Beijing, called on the authorities to “guarantee the constitutional rights of citizens”.

“To be determined against making political security a top priority – this is an extremely selfish goal of a small organization!” it said.

The letters are a rare call for political reform in China, a country where dissidents are often detained and criticism of the government is quickly averted.

Many references to the two letters had been removed by Weibo by Sunday.

– ‘Law-breaking actions’ –

While the World Health Organization and other experts have praised China and said it has taken decisive steps to contain the virus, critics have said that early action by the local government has wasted valuable time.

Li, who was diagnosed with the virus on February 1, said in a Weibo post in late January that the local police had forced him to sign a statement that he would not commit any further “illegal acts”.

He said the police called him after seeing test results from some patients who suggested a SARS-like virus, and reminded colleagues in a group conversation to take greater precautions.

Since his death, Beijing has tried to suppress public anger by positioning the doctor as a hero.

The criticism is directed against local authorities in Hubei province, which have drawn most of the public anger at dealing with the epidemic.

China’s anti-graft watchdog announced on Friday that it would send a team to Wuhan to investigate “mass-reported problems with Dr. Li Wenliang”.

“It is a clear message that central authorities are determined to find out the truth and hold those responsible to account,” the state daily China Daily said in an editorial on Friday.

Meanwhile, Cui Tiankai, China’s ambassador to the United States, said he was “really sad” about the doctor’s death.

“We are so grateful to him for what he has done in our joint efforts,” tweeted Cui.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

