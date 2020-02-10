The daughter of rock, Simone Johnson, is training to become the first fourth-generation WWE wrestler

Advertisement

Eighteen-year-old Simone Johnson, daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, plans to follow in her father, grandfather and great-grandfather’s footsteps.

The WWE network announced on Monday that the teenager had started training to become a WWE superstar at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Johnson replied to the news on Instagram shortly after the WWE and wrote, “The little girl who fell in love with wrestling and said,” This will be my life one day “, this is for you. I am humble, grateful and ready to work. Let’s do that. “

Her mother, Dany Garcia, also posted an answer on Instagram.

“While family legacy can be your platform, your future is yours alone,” Garcia wrote to her daughter.

Her father, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is the first third-generation wrestler in WWE history, according to his WWE superstar biography.

Her grandfather, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, was a pioneer. He was one of the first two African American world champions in WWE history. He died in January at the age of 75.

Her great-grandfather, chief Peter Maivia, founded this dynasty of talented wrestlers. According to the organization’s website, he was inducted into The WWE Hall of Fame by The Rock in 2008.

Her coaches say Johnson makes her family proud.

“Simone is a wonderful girl,” said WWE deputy head coach Sara Amato in a statement. “She’s like a sponge, it’s pretty amazing. She knows what it takes to be successful, and all the hard work and sacrifices that go with it. I wouldn’t have expected less.”

