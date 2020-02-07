The dates of the Format Announce Reunion Tour

Advertisement

The Format have officially returned from nowhere. The indie pop band, consisting of Nate Ruess and Sam Means, held a surprise concert in Phoenix on Monday, which they have now continued with the announcement of their first tour dates after 13 years.

Around 150 people came to Hello Merch, a Means-owned merchandising company, to party on Monday night to watch The Format’s 2007 concert film Live at the Mayan, which was just released on streaming platforms. However, the lucky fan group had a lot more to offer: the first real reunion concert of the format since it was interrupted in 2008.

Ruess and Means wiped a total of 10 format classics, including unplugged versions of Dog Problems cuts “She doesn’t get it”, “Snails” and “The Compromise”. The setlist also featured “The First Single”, “Tune Out” and (my personal favorite) “On Your Porch” from their 2003 debut album “Interventions + Lullabies”. The format is said to have sneaked into a cover of “Unchained Melody”.

Between the songs, Ruess told the crowd why they had decided to finally revive the band. “About a year ago, I drove and listened accidentally, and interventions came … and I listened and said I should probably skip that,” he reported, according to AZ Central. “And I listened and I thought, ‘Holy (explicit), that’s a kick in the ass. It’s totally blatant. ‘ “

In the end, Ruess called Means and told him about his random nostalgia hit. The funds responded with similar enthusiasm and so their reunification adventure began.

There is much more to The Format than their unexpected appearance in Phoenix. They will play additional shows in New York, Chicago and Phoenix in March and April. Tickets will be available from Friday, February 7th and can be purchased here.

The format only released the two aforementioned albums before announcing a break in 2008. Then Ruess had fun with the pop act. with Anathallos Andrew Dost and Steel Train member (and the current pop producer of the stars) Jack Antonoff. This group scored a number of hit singles, including “We are Young” that were fun. A Grammy for the best new artist and song of 2013. After a lot of fun. After taking a break, Ruess dropped his debut album Grand Romantic in June 2015. Means was busy with his own solo career and released a debut album titled 10 Songs in 2016.

Check out the confirmed tour dates of the format below, along with footage from last night’s reunion.

The tour dates for format 2020:

03.20. – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

21.3. – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

27.03. – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

28.03. – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Where were you when @theformat was reunited ??? !!!!! 😍😭 Have a nice Monday indeed pic.twitter.com/QQiQqNi6h1

– Kelsee Becker (@Kelsee_B) February 4, 2020

FAVE 👏🏻 FAVE 👏🏻 FAVE @ theformat pic.twitter.com/fUn2XGD494

– Kelsee Becker (@Kelsee_B) February 4, 2020