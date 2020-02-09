The crew in Bangladesh refuses to work on the evacuation flight in Wuhan

Advertisement

The refusal of the crew to work forces the government to abolish the evacuation plan

Published on February 9, 2020 at 8:38 pm

DHAKA, Bangladesh – The flight crew of Biman, a national airline in Bangladesh, has refused to work on a flight to return citizens from virus-infected Chinese cities and has forced the government to abolish the evacuation plan.

The South Asian nation evacuated 312 people, mostly students, from the epicenter of the fatal outbreak last week and planned a second flight for another 171 Bangladeshis.

“We cannot take them with us because we cannot send a flight,” said Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen told reporters on Saturday February 9th.

“No crew wants to go there. The crew that used to go there don’t want to go there either.”

The outbreak, which killed more than 800 people and infected tens of thousands across China, has spread to nearly two dozen other countries and has caused global concern.

No cases were registered in Bangladesh.

The evacuees and the crew, who returned to Dhaka on February 1, are quarantined for 14 days in a camp normally used for Haj pilgrims.

Health officials say that no one has tested positive for the virus.

The minister said the government is trying to charter a Chinese flight instead, but has so far been unsuccessful. – Rappler.com