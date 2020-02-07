The Court of Appeals decides that Democrats are not going to sue Trump for the Emoluments clause

Advertisement

President Donald Trump at a rally in Toledo, Ohio, January 9, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

A federal appeals court dismissed a lawsuit against President Trump on Friday, filed by democratic lawmakers who accused Trump of benefiting from the patronage of foreign government officials for his business.

The three-member jury of the Court of Appeal unanimously decided that the more than 200 democratic senators and representatives were not authorized to bring the lawsuit because they are not in the majority.

“Only one institution can claim an institutional violation,” wrote the judges, two Republicans and a Democrat.

The members “do not represent a majority of the two organs and are therefore not authorized to authorize or refuse the President to accept foreign remuneration,” the court said.

The Democrats had accused Trump of violating the constitution’s foreign payment clause, which prohibits government officials from accepting gifts or payments from foreign dignitaries.

Democrats have been examining for months whether the Trump administration has put foreign government spending into Trump’s businesses, like the president’s suggestion to hold the 2020 G7 summit at Trump National Doral Miami.

Similar lawsuits against the government over the remuneration clause have broken out at the 4th Circuit in Virginia and the 2nd Circuit in New York.

“Members can, and will likely, continue to speak out with strong votes for the American people, their Congress colleagues, and the President himself, who are all free to accept this argument as they see fit.” Court wrote. “But we will not take part in this debate – neither can we.”

Democratic lawmakers have not said whether they will appeal the decision, although their lawyer said they are “thinking about the next steps.”