In 2018, the Scottish government launched a public investigation into the proposed development of a golf course in Coul Linkson on the Sutherland coast.

The dune area on the coast is home to many types of plants and animals and is an exceptional place for nature, which is “triple protected” at national, European and international level. It is a wetland area designated by Ramsar, a special protection area (SPA) and an area of ​​special scientific interest (SSSI). This raises the question: if it is so protected, why is there a suggestion to build on it?

We know from previous experience that important developments on golf courses in protected dunes can have devastating and irreversible effects. Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) advised against the development of Donald Trump’s infamous golf course in Menie, Aberdeenshire over ten years ago. Last year, the SNH confirmed that the effects of this golf course have caused significant damage and have destroyed part of the site and endanger its protection status. We can’t see the story repeating itself at Coul Links.

When developments such as golf courses are proposed, this is often done in terms of economic gains. The main problem in cases like Coul Links, however, is that these proposed developments put pressure on the space already reserved to preserve another important Scottish good, our natural heritage. Migratory bird species, rare and nationally important plant life and areas with unique habitats can be threatened by the development of protected areas, which reduces the attraction to tourists, our ability to spend time in nature and to get in contact with it and the health of others to harm our wildlife.

When planning ministers agree to develop sites like Menie, they send a message to developers that existing safeguards can be adjusted, ignored, or negotiated at any time. This forces us to constantly and repeatedly struggle to preserve vital natural habitats and environments and to restore the species’ chances of long-term survival. Protected sites should be protected just as well.

Protection takes many forms; it does not simply prohibit use. For example, last year the National Lottery funded a £ 4m partnership project led by Natural England (Dynamic Dunescapes) to help manage dune landscapes through effective management techniques such as grazing, reshaping the country to flood it, removing invasive species and providing opportunities to protect native plants, animals and insects thrive.

These techniques result from the realization that dunes are dynamic landscapes with changing sand. They also keep our connection with nature in wild spaces and leave open places that we can enjoy.

Proper care and protection of our natural areas can bring much greater benefits, especially if they help us deal with the climate and biodiversity crises. The recently published State of Nature 2019 report highlighted the continuing decline in Scottish wildlife, and recent events have drawn many attention to the need to deal with the climate emergency. We have to act quickly to change things, and nature offers many solutions.

The ability of natural habitats to capture and store carbon means that nature is at the heart of our ability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. For this reason, the restoration of habitats such as the protection of coastal habitats, seaweed forests, the restoration of bogs and the planting of forests are called “nature-based solutions”. These help to put Scotland on the path to zero emissions and support the restoration of biodiversity.

In recognition of these double crises, the Scottish government has made welcome commitments to maintain or exceed EU environmental standards. Some excellent protection measures have been taken in the public, private and non-profit sectors to protect wildlife, but this is not enough. Protected area names on websites such as Coul Links should, on their own, clarify that issuing permits for harmful developments at these sites is unacceptable.

There is no denying that Coul Links is an exceptional place for Scottish nature. Scotland is committed to preserving and protecting Coul Links. This includes the effective management of the location for the plant, animal and insect species living there, and leaving it as a wild place that people can appreciate and enjoy. If protected areas are not to be mere rhetoric, such obligations must be met.

Please ask the ministers to do the right thing and save Coul Links. Add your voice to our e-action at e-activist.com/page/52641/action/1?ea.tracking.id=FotS

Charlie Nathan, Head of Planning and Development, RSPB Scotland.

