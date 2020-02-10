The corona virus chaos devastated Asia's sports calendar

Advertisement

HONG KONG, China – The chaos in China’s sports program, caused by the outbreak of the deadly Noval Corona virus and which has already forced China to cancel or reschedule a variety of events, is spreading across Asia’s sports calendar.

The LPGA Tour of Golf canceled the HSBC World Champions and the LPGA Thailand on Monday.

Here is the latest overview of the Asian sports glasses affected by the outbreak:

golf

This month’s HSBC Women’s World Cup in Singapore and LPGA Thailand were canceled on Monday, February 10th, meaning the US LPGA tour was forced to cancel all three of its lucrative events in Asia after the Chinese one Blue Bay tournament was canned 10 days ago.

The Asian Pacific Amateur Women’s Championship in Thailand next week also fell, while the PGA Tour’s third-tier China series was forced to move qualifiers to Indonesia and Thailand.

The European Tour of Men has not yet decided whether the flagship China Open will take place in Shenzhen in April. The Hong Kong Women’s Open, which was originally scheduled for next month, has been postponed to May.

Soccer

China has banned all domestic football and has indefinitely postponed the Chinese Super League season, which was scheduled to start on February 22.

The virus has a huge impact on competitions in Asia. In the AFC Champions League, which starts this week, four Chinese club home games will be postponed to at least April and May.

No decision has yet been made on the World Cup qualifiers in Asia next month.

China will host the Maldives on March 26 and play in Guam 5 days later. Fixtures involving Hong Kong and Taiwan could also be questionable.

An Olympic qualification for women between China, Taiwan, Thailand and Australia, to be held at Wuhan epicenter last week, was first moved to Nanjing and then to Sydney.

The Chinese women’s soccer team was quarantined at a hotel in Brisbane on Wednesday after their arrival in Australia, but was given permission to play and the late tournament will end this week.

athletics

The Indoor World Championships taking place in Nanjing from March 13 to 15 have been postponed by one year.

The Hong Kong Marathon taking place on Sunday has been canceled.

Motorsport

The Chinese Formula E Grand Prix, which is scheduled to take place on March 21 in Sanya on the south island of Hainan, was canceled “after close consultation” with the government authorities.

The Chinese Formula 1 Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 19 and the first Vietnamese Grand Prix in Hanoi on April 5 are also at risk.

boxing

A qualification for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, which was originally held in Wuhan from February 3 to 14, was rescheduled for Amman in Jordan from March 3 to 11.

basketball

Last week’s women’s Olympic qualification tournament, a four-person battle for three places in Tokyo between China, Great Britain, Spain and South Korea, was moved from Foshan in southern China to Belgrade.

The Chinese basketball association has postponed the second half of its top CBA league, which was scheduled to start on February 1.

To go biking

The Tour of Hainan from February 23 to March 1 – a secondary ProSeries race – was canceled by the International Cycling Union, which said the event could be postponed later in 2020.

tennis

The Fed Cup Asia / Oceania Group I event between China, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea and Uzbekistan in the southern city of Dongguan was postponed this weekend and will now be held in Dubai from March 3rd to 7th.

To ski

This month’s men’s World Cup races in Yanqing, China, the first test events for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, were canceled and relocated to Saalbach-Hinterglemm in Austria on February 13 and 14.

Aquatics

The Chinese stage of the Diving World Series, which takes place in Beijing from March 7-9, has been canceled.

snooker

The China Open in Beijing, which takes place from March 30th to April 5th, has been canceled.

badminton

The China Masters tournament from February 25th to March 1st was discontinued by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) after several players withdrew.

The BWF indicated that the Asian Championships in Wuhan are expected to follow from April 21 to 26.

Rugby Sevens

The Hong Kong Sevens, the flagship of the World Rugby Sevens Series, will take place from April 3-5 in the city on the border with mainland China.

A cancellation would mean that 2020 is the first year since it opened in 1976 that the famous event, which took place during the fatal SARS outbreak in 2003, did not take place. – Rappler.com

