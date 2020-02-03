The code terminated at CBS - Sunriseread

Advertisement

The verdict is clear: CBS canceled the army-authorized drama The Code after only one season.

Star Dana Delany shared the information on Tuesday via Twitter and wrote: “Thank you to all great people who saw @TheCodeCBS. The last evening was our final and unfortunately no extra. I will definitely not do common. However, I liked this solid mass of outstanding actors and know that we will meet again. Semper Fidelis. “

“While I am disappointed that I cannot continue this explicit journey with these outstanding people, I am very grateful and happy about the gift that we have given,” added co-star Luke Mitchell. “Thank you to everyone who watched !!”

The code examined the most difficult authorized challenges that the U.S. Marine Corps had to face. The focus of the present was on Marines, who work together as prosecutors, lawyers and investigators to serve their nation with integrity, while usually telling their private beliefs apart for reasons of justice.

In addition to Delany and Mitchell, Anna Ensemble (Falling Water), Phillipa Soo (Broadway’s Hamilton), Raffi Barsoumian (The Vampire Diaries) and Ato Essandoh (Chicago Med) were part of the ensemble.

The code had a premiere in April of eight, 1 million viewers, and a demo score of 0.7 on a particular Post-NCIS outing, while its placements declined in its shared Monday time slot. The sequence finale of the last evening hit and remained at sequence lows with 2.9 million viewers and a demo score of 0: 3.

The TVLine renewal scorecard was up to date with the termination.

– Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) July 23, 2019

