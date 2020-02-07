Advertisement

The death of 34-year-old Li Wenliang came when Chinese President Xi Jinping assured the United States that China is doing everything it can to stem the virus that killed nearly 640 people.

The death toll in mainland China was 636, with 73 more registered on Thursday and 3,143 new confirmed infections. This corresponds to 31,161 cases, according to the National Health Commission.

New infections decreased from 3,694 to 3,887 compared to Wednesday, but experts warned it was too early to spot a trend.

US President Donald Trump said after a phone call with Xi, China shows “great discipline” in fighting the virus.

“Nothing is easy, but it will succeed, especially if the weather warms up and hopefully the virus weakens and then disappears,” Trump said on Twitter. “… we work closely with China to help!”

Li, an ophthalmologist, was among the eight people who were reprimanded by the police in Wuhan City, the epicenter of the flu-like contagion in Hubei Province, for spreading “illegal and false” information.

Li’s social media warnings of a new “SARS-like” coronavirus – a reference to the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) that killed nearly 800 people worldwide between 2002 and 2003 after they originated in China – triggered the anger of the police.

China has been accused of trying to cover up SARS.

Li was forced to sign a letter on January 3, saying that he “severely disrupted social order” and was threatened with charges.

A selfie of him lying on a hospital bed in an oxygen ventilator earlier this week holding up his Chinese identity card has been widely distributed online.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Wuhan doctor Li Wenliang … After all efforts, Li died,” the ruling Communist Party’s newspaper told Twitter.

Social media users called Li a hero and accused the authorities of incompetence.

“Wuhan does indeed owe Li Wenliang an apology,” Hu Xijin, editor of the government-sponsored tabloid Global Times, said on social media. “The officials from Wuhan and Hubei also sincerely thank the people of Hubei and this country.”

According to Nicholas Bequelin, regional director for Southeast Asia at Amnesty International, Li’s death was a “tragic reminder” of how China’s concern about maintaining stability leads to the suppression of important information.

“China needs to learn the lesson from the Li case and adopt a rights-based approach to tackling the epidemic,” he said.

Some media described Li as a hero “ready to tell the truth,” but there were signs that the discussion about his death had been censored.

The topics “The Wuhan government owes Dr. Li Wenliang an apology” and “We want freedom of speech” was briefly transferred to Weibo late Thursday, but did not provide any search results on Friday.

The virus has spread worldwide, with 320 cases in 27 countries and regions outside mainland China, according to a Reuters balance sheet of official statements.

Two deaths have been reported outside of mainland China, Hong Kong and the Philippines. How deadly and contagious the virus is, however, remains unclear. This caused the countries to quarantine hundreds of people and cut travel connections to China.

There were 41 new cases among around 3,700 people who were quarantined in a cruise ship moored off Japan. The total number on board was 61.

Hong Kong, ruled by the Chinese, quarantined a cruise ship with 3,600 passengers and crew for a third day after three people on board were found to be infected.

Singapore reported three more cases of coronavirus that have not been associated with previous infections or have not traveled to China and prompted the company to raise the alert to orange. This is the level it had reached during the SARS outbreak in 2003.

China has cordoned off cities, canceled flights and factories, and cut off supplies to global businesses, making Beijing resemble a ghost town where the main highways and tourist spots are almost deserted.

The state planner said he is coordinating efforts to increase Hubei’s staple supply, which has been virtual blocked for two weeks.

The majority of US companies operating in China believe that the outbreak will result in lower sales this year, and according to a survey by the US Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, some are speeding up their plans to move their supply chains out of the country.

The effects can be felt widely.

China’s central bank promised further support for the world’s second largest economy. According to analysts, the outbreak is expected to lose two percentage points or more of its 6% growth in the first quarter.

Chinese stocks had the worst week since May, while financial markets eased with gains elsewhere in Asia after several days.

Foreign investors also anticipate the costs.

Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co extended production stoppages in Chinese factories as automakers struggled with supply chain disruptions.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

