The Chinese doctor who first warned of the outbreak of the coronavirus dies

Published: February 6, 2020, 9:42:19 pm

Li, a 34-year-old doctor who wanted to warn other medical professionals about the epidemic, died of coronavirus in Wuhan on Thursday, the state-run Global Times reported. (Image for illustration)

Chinese doctor Li Wenliang, one of the eight informants who warned other doctors of the onset of the coronavirus and was reprimanded by the police, died of the epidemic on Thursday, official media reported.

He was the first to report the virus in December last year when it first appeared in Wuhan, the provincial capital of central China’s Hubei province.

He dropped a bomb in his medical school alumni group at the popular Chinese news app WeChat, which diagnosed SARS-like disease in seven patients at a local fish market and was quarantined in his hospital.

Li said that according to a test he observed, it was a coronavirus – a large family of viruses that included severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) that resulted in 800 deaths in China and the world in 2003.

Li asked his friends to privately warn their loved ones. But within a few hours, screenshots of his messages had gone viral – without his name being blurry.

“When I saw her circulating online, I found that she was out of my control and I would likely be punished,” Li recently quoted CNN.

Shortly after posting the news, the Wuhan police accused Li of rumor trading.

He was one of several medical professionals targeted by the police for trying to whistle the deadly virus in the first few weeks of the outbreak.

A total of 564 people died in China from the effects of the virus, and 28,018 confirmed cases from 31 provincial regions were reported, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

