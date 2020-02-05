The CHEER! on Netflix Squad is here to fix your life

Advertisement

“Keep going until you get it right. And then you keep going until you can’t go wrong. “That’s how it is with Monica Aldama. This name may not have been registered a few months ago. But now it’s synonymous with the most successful squad in the history of the National Cheerleaders Association: the Navarro College Bulldog Cheer Team. We fell in love with Aldama and her cheerleaders when we started their Netflix documentaries, Cheer. And we were even more delighted with their stimulating mat conversation. Today beloved Jerry Harris, OG Cheer-Lebrity Gabi Butler and Clap Master La’Darius Marshall encourage ELLE readers with a special dose of encouragement. Watch them shoot with their best advice on life, love, and everything in between … of course, completely with your fingers!