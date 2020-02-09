Advertisement

The Union government has deployed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), popularly known as drones, over two iron ore mines in Chhattisgarh to remotely monitor Naxal’s movements and prevent attacks.

The National Mineral Development Corp. (NMDC) operated mines are located in Bacheli and Kirandulin in the heartland of Naxal, Dantewada District. An official from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the first of the two above, said the drones had been in use for the past two months. The mines are already guarded by around 600 CISF employees.

“The surveillance of the drones extends to a radius of 8 km in each mine. The feed is sent directly to some control rooms. As soon as we find that Naxals are moving in or around the area, the CISF personnel guarding the area surrounding the mines are immediately alerted. “said the CISF official on condition of anonymity.

The CISF is not responsible for fighting in the red corridor. According to the official, the closest CRPF battalion station is “immediately alerted to send reinforcements so that a possible attack at the source itself can be stopped” if the surveillance detects a major Naxal movement.

In 2016, a group of Naxals ran up the smooth canyons along the Bacheli iron ore mine in Dantewada, Akashnagar, robbing explosives and detonators used to blast stones and set conveyor belts on fire. While the incident revealed the vulnerability of these facilities, the center is now trying to close security holes.

“Huge amounts of explosives are transported in such mines. The Naxals primarily try to steal these explosives that they can use to make improvised explosive devices. As collateral damage, the mining machine is damaged or worse, our men are killed. This type of technology will surely help avert this disaster, “said a Union Home Office official, the second person quoted above.

After Naxals raided a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Dantewada in 2010 and killed 76 security forces, the then government of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) proposed that security drones be used for reconnaissance along the intersection of Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Odisha Andhra Pradesh ,

In 2012, however, the use of a drone in Dantewada failed when the device mistakenly transmitted images of a village as a “Naxal camp”, after which security forces were attacked in a surprise attack by Naxals.

