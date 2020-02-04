The cast of The Walking Dead speaks about Michonnes Ship-Off, Daryl's fate, and such a breathtaking doom that it never airs

Advertisement

“I want to do Hari-Kari (for Yumiko),” said Eleanor Matsuura when The Walking Dead’s body stopped in the TVLine video suite “San Diego Comedian-Con 2019” on Saturday. A number of their co-stars also revealed how they wanted to be killed. But her meeting with TVLine President Michael Ausiello was something that was miserable!

Although Danai Gurira was close to leading an “incredible journey” like Michonne, she said she was “very grateful that I could say goodbye to the followers of the AMC drama”. And the way she responded in his Rickcentric films to a question about the potential to become a member of Andrew Lincoln should give us all hope that we haven’t seen her wearing a katana for the last time ,

And Norman Reedus, undoubtedly one of only two permanent members, expressed the need to continue participating in Daryl until the present died like Glenn. “I used to be part of the start,” he famously said, “so I hope that I can book the whole thing … (And) As long as there are people at the Comedian-Con who are screaming for us, we will keep it . ” go.”

However, the part of the interview that makes your jaw drop is the one through which a sure actor imagines yet another scene with the loss of life that is so breathtaking and unique that there is no approach to The Walking Dead there – maybe a present – would ever air it. (It even beats the “drive past with horses” controlled by Siddiq’s actor Avi Nash.) Who is this solid member and how did you see that your character died? Press PLAY on the video above to find out, and give us your hopes and fears for season 10 (bug on October 6th)?