Films that collide at the box office on Republic Day and festival weekend are hardly new. Now two major projects have booked the Valentine’s Day weekend a year in advance. Deepika Padukone’s previously undisclosed relationship drama with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday will play Horns on Valentine’s Day 2021 with Atrangi Re – with Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

Trading analyst Taran Adarsh ​​justifies the weekend on February 14 as an attractive window, as both offers are love stories. “While Valentine’s Day is not a holiday, the youth come in large numbers to watch [romantic] films. Gully Boy [he was fine] in 2019, and this year we have Love Aaj Kal. Since it is only in one year limited holidays, manufacturers want to use other available windows. “

Technical observer Amod Mehra sees more than a year before the weekend in question the possibility to change the release dates of the films. However, he does not see the weekend as an advantage. “For years, the makers have published love stories for Valentine’s Day. But these films rarely do well because [schools and universities] have their exams during this time [which leads to low visitor numbers].” Atul Mohan is optimistic that one of the players will gracefully withdraw from the race. “We saw some big films announcing their release dates to postpone them later. A conflict is not fruitful. The recent releases [Tanhaji and Chhapaak, Street Dancer 3D and Panga] have proven this.”

Akshay Kumar’s Atrangi Re will conflict with Deepika Padukone’s relationship drama

Although the Padukone star is directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar, film distributor Raj Bansal believes that the company led by Aanand L Rai has the upper hand. “Akshay has worked consistently at its box office. While Dhanush’s presence will help the business in the south, Akshay will attract audiences across India.”

