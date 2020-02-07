The Canadian women's team scored a goal against Costa Rica in the second half - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Canadian striker Jordyn Huitema # 9 celebrates with teammate Janine Beckie # 16 after hitting Costa Rica in the second half of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualification semi-final on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Carson, California. Canada won 1-0. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Striker Melissa Herrera # 7 from Costa Rica header against Canada in the second half of the semifinals of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualification at Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday, February 7, 2020 in Carson, California. Canada won 1-0. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

Striker Jordyn Huitema # 9 from Canada headed against defender Stephanie Blanco # 15 from Costa Rica in the second half of the semifinals of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualification on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson , California. Canada won 1-0. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Canadian striker Jordyn Huitema # 9 will face Costa Rica in Carson, California, on Friday, February 7, 2020, in the second half of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualification semi-final. Canada won 1-0. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Striker Jordyn Huitema # 9 of Canada controls the ball against Costa Rica in the second half of the semifinals of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualification on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Canada won 1-0. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)



Striker Jordyn Huitema # 9 of Canada controls the ball against Costa Rica in the second half of the semifinals of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualification on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Canada won 1-0. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Striker Maria Salas # 17 from Costa Rica header against Canada in the second half of the semifinals of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualification on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Canada won 1-0. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG) Advertisement

Defender Allysha Chapman # 2 of Canada reaches for the ball against striker Raquel Rodriguez # 11 of Costa Rica in the first half of the semi-finals of CONCACAF’s Olympic Women’s Qualification at Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Carson, California. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Canadian striker Jordyn Huitema # 9 will face Costa Rica in Carson, California, on Friday, February 7, 2020, in the second half of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualification semi-final. Canada won 1-0. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Costa Rican striker Raquel Rodriguez # 11 will be rewarded by defender Allysha Chapman # 2 of Canada in the first half of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifiers semi-final at Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday, February 7, 2020 in Carson, California. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)



Defender Kadeisha Buchanan # 3 of Canada faces Costa Rica in Carson, California, on Friday, February 7, 2020, in the first half of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualification semi-final. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Canada midfielder Desiree Scott # 11 will fight for the ball against Costa Rica in Carson, California, on Friday, February 7, 2020, in the first half of the semi-final of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualification. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Midfielder Sophie Schmidt (13) from Canada controls the ball after midfielder Shirley Cruz (10) from Costa Rica in the first half of the semifinals of the CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualification on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Canadian defender Ashley Lawrence # 10 has his eye on the ball in Carson, California, on Friday, February 7, 2020, in the first half of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualification semi-final. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Midfielder Priscila Chinchilla # 14 from Costa Rica header against Canada in the first half of the semifinals of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualification on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)



CARSON – It might have taken longer than they would have liked, but the Canadian women’s national soccer team has finally made the breakthrough booking a trip to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In the 72nd minute, Canadian striker Jordyn Huitema missed a first missed opportunity and scored the only goal of the game that Canada won 1-0 at Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday night.

With the win, Canada qualified for the Olympic Games. The program finished second for the last three Olympic Games.

“The schedule definitely provided for us to go in or out,” said Canadian national coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller. “They (Costa Rica) were sitting very low, we didn’t get the space we needed between the two lines, and we had no space to turn around.”

“We needed someone to break the line and there is no one better than Deanne Rose … when she came the game was a little longer, we had room to play behind more.”

Rose set the goal of Huitema.

After a short back and forth with Ashley Lawrence, Rose sent a low flank towards Huitema. Her first touch hit the right post, but she kept running and pressing the rebound before the ball could roll out of her direction.

“Bringing other players with different skills onto the field, like Deanne (Rose). The first game she played here was on fire and I think she definitely lit the fire again when she stepped onto the field. ”

Canada stormed to the semi-finals on Friday, winning all three games with a combined 22-0, beating Group B against St. Kitts and Nevis, Jamaica and Mexico.

“I think our performance in this tournament was pretty constant, but there was some performance today,” said Heiner-Moller. “You can tell that the players have definitely put their nerves on the pitch.

The expected defeat never materialized, even though Canada owned most of the property and opened up the more dangerous opportunities.

At the end of the half, Costa Rica had its best performance with a free kick about 20 meters away, but Katherine Alvarado’s attempt was blocked.

Costa Rica never created anything else that got the Canadian defense in too much trouble.

“The team’s confidence grew during the game,” said Costa Rican coach Amelia Valverde. “When we passed the ball, there were times when we might have to make adjustments, but we made a mistake.

“We have to remember that there is a major project for women’s football development in the country. We have U-20 tournaments, U-17 and U-15 tournaments and we have confirmed a friendly game with Brazil.”

This was the second semi-final for Costa Rica. The country still has to qualify for the Olympic Games.