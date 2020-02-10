The buyout market is gaining momentum

Advertisement

BUYOUT SZN STARTS: It is difficult for NBA teams to find differentiators when the trading deadline has passed. However, many often try to search the buyout market for seasoned veterans who can play a complementary role in winning basketball. But even then, it rarely happens that bought players contribute to the master teams. In fact, you have to go back to 2010-11 to find the last instance of a bought-out player playing at least 100 playoff minutes for a team that won the title when Peja Stojakovic did just that for the Mavericks.

The closest possible comparison we can find this season is that Marvin Williams agrees to a buyout with Charlotte to sign with the Bucks. Williams, a 37.6 percent three-point shooter this year, should go well with what Milwaukee wants him to do. Given that the Bucks are the best team in the league, this is a scary idea for opponents.

There are currently three other players who are said to either be bought or to be dispensed with immediately: Dion Waiters, Tyler Johnson and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. The Lakers are reportedly planning to speak to waiters shortly, and the fact that he will be resumed by Rich Paul, the same agent as LeBron James and Anthony Davis, could improve his case. Others that are said to enter the buyout market are Reggie Jackson, Evan Turner and Wayne Ellington, all veterinarians who would undoubtedly spark competition.

The buyout market could get steamy over the next week.

WHAT A TEASE: Darren Collison will reject the two LA teams and choose to stay retired instead. Collison couldn’t make an NBA return either. This is unfortunate news for the Lakers and Clippers as the experienced point guard could have been a great asset to the banking unit of both teams.

PORTIS IN NYC: A player who doesn’t even think about a buyout, however, is Knick’s tall man Bobby Portis, who says he’s too young to run after and is just keen to make as much money as possible for his family. I can’t blame him for that.

KOBE TRIBUTES: NBA players continue to honor Kobe Bryant, many through the sneakers they wear. We have seen many amazing Kobe sneaker homages lately. Last night’s Oscars began their annual “In Memoriam” performance with a tribute to Kobe.

ALL-STAR FALLOUT: Just as certain players are more popular with fans than with other players, there are others who are more respected by teammates than by fans. We have ranked some of the top players that fall into the latter category.

EVALUATION OF TRADE PICKUPS: Anonymous scouts destroyed Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill pickups at the Miami Heat. Iguodala and Crowder made their Miami debut last night. The former shook off some rust to lose two points, six rebounds and three assists while playing an impressive defense, and the latter dropped 18 points and 11 rebounds in 35 minutes.

Some other debutants with new teams yesterday are Andre Drummond, who had 19 points and 14 rebounds in 29 minutes from Cleveland, Marcus Morris, who had 10 points and four rebounds in a 41-point win for the Clippers, and Dewayne Dedmon, who had 10 points, eight rebounds and five blocks in his first second leg against Atlanta.

AWKWARD DECISION: In Kyrie Irving’s last injury break, Caris LeVert found his own form of pre-injury and set up a 29/3/6 statistics line in his last three games. This puts Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson in an awkward position once Irving is well. Will LeVert be sent back to the bank when Irving is ready to return?

KD WATCH: The networks have abandoned the idea that Kevin Durant will return several times this season, but in the last round of Durant training material, the former league’s MVP looks mighty nimble.

HEAD COACH SAFE: King’s Vice President Vlade Divac is satisfied with Luke Walton’s work this season and the head coach’s job security seems just as … safe. At least now.

GOOD YOUNG EVAN: A really heartwarming story about Evan Turner and a Bostonian named Frankie and the friendship they have made since they met five years ago.

