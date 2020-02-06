Advertisement

The bomber’s brother at the Manchester Arena set up an email address with the Arabic words “We’ve come to slaughter” to buy chemicals to make bombs.

The email address provided to Amazon for the purchase of 30 liters of hydrogen peroxide was linked to Hashem Abedi, the Old Bailey said.

Abedi, 22, is accused of helping plan the May 2017 attack and build the suicide bomb that his brother Salman detonated at the end of a concert in Ariana Grande.

He denies the murder of 22 people between the ages of eight and 51 as well as the attempted murder and the conspiracy with his brother to cause explosions.

The jury was shown how she shocked CCTV recordings of Salman’s movements when he rented a downtown apartment and carried bomb-making equipment into the apartment in a large blue suitcase. bought grenades for the bomb and conducted a reconnaissance mission at the Manchester Arena before the bomb exploded shortly after 10:30 p.m. on May 22, 2017.

Duncan Penny QC, prosecutor, said the email was created on March 20, 2017, to buy hydrogen peroxide, a key ingredient in the bomb.

At the same time, the siblings used a network of unsuspecting family members and friends in the Libyan community to buy other ingredients, including large amounts of sulfuric acid, the court said.

Within an hour after Abedi reportedly didn’t buy 10 liters of sulfuric acid with a friend’s data, his cell phone and car data was located near the Hulme market in the south of the city, Penny said. Minutes later, the email account was created via publicly available WiFi.

“Much later, on April 3, 2017, Amazon was provided this email address for the purchase of 30 liters of hydrogen peroxide,” said the prosecutor.

After the bombing when the brothers’ family home was ransacked by the police, the court found the email address, handwritten on torn paper, in a trash can outside the door.

Penny said the email made two purchases of hydrogen peroxide, one two days after the email was created and another 13 days later. Both orders were delivered to an empty row house of a Libyan friend of the siblings in Rusholme.

The court heard that the brothers asked a network of acquaintances, mainly friends and cousins, to buy two chemicals that were used to make the homemade explosives. Some friends declined, but others who believed their cover story that they needed the chemicals for a battery from their parents in Libya agreed.

A month before the attack, the brothers, who have now built up a supply of chemicals at two locations in South Manchester, would have to quickly remove the ingredients for the bombs, the court said

On April 6, 2017, the siblings’ parents, Ramadan and Samia, arrived in the UK for a brief visit. The two were told that within a few days they would return to Libya with one-way tickets bought by their older brother, Ismail.

Given the impending departure and fears that their plans could be thwarted, the brothers could no longer keep the materials for their explosives at different addresses, the court said.

“They had to quickly move the materials to a safe place where they could be kept unobtrusively, without drawing too much attention, and before they had to return to Libya with their parents,” said Penny.

Just 48 hours before they left, they bought a white Nissan Micra late at night. The car was then parked in a parking lot near the sibling’s house. The couple quickly transferred chemicals and grenade fragments to the car. Just a few hours later, the two traveled to Libya with their parents, the court heard.

The brothers took the precaution to leave one of the addresses – Somerton Court – by separate means of transportation and with “no shortage of cunning,” Penny said.

“The last thing they wanted was for the two to stand together in the early morning in the Micra, an uninsured vehicle that was just full of bombing gear.

“In one way or another, they had to reduce the risk of jeopardizing their entire operations.”

When he returned from Libya, Salman only had to collect what he needed from the Micra … to get some parts to make the bomb work and to find a suitable place to build and detonate it, “said Penny.

Abedi denies the charges. The process continues.

