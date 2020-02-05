The British government should never blacklist journalists they don't like - comment from the leader

Advertisement

The decision by the British government to block selected media organizations for a Brexit briefing by officials is an alarming step towards “populist” attacks on the free press.

If there is one thing that unites dictators, tyrannical princes and undemocratically “elected” presidents of this world, it is a passionate hatred for the free press.

In a country where a person has taken illegal absolute control, they become like the holy king in the book The Golden Bough by Scottish anthropologist James George Frazer, who lives in constant fear of being killed by their successor. After they have sought power, they are now caught by it, almost forced to lash out, sometimes with lethal power, to those who dare to make fun of them or identify flaws.

Over the past few years, there has been an alarming trend in the democracies of the world, with so-called “populist” leaders attacking the press in various ways.

In Vladimir Putin’s Russia, “murders and physical attacks on journalists remain unpunished,” said Reporters Without Borders. And the Draconian laws have been used by the state to exert pressure on the press to the extent that “leading independent news broadcasts have been brought under control or smothered,” it adds in the World Press Freedom Index entry for 149- 2019 Russia placed.

“Enemy of the people”

However, some populists have adopted a more subtle tactic. Donald Trump, for example, regularly lubricates “regular media” or what he sometimes calls “fake news media” and “the enemy of the people,” an expression that has long been associated with dictators such as Stalin.

Membership in this group seems to include most of the biggest names in American journalism: the Washington Post, the New York Times, NBC News, ABC, CBS and CNN. It is a tactic designed to question everything they report and to support news organizations that explicitly support Trump.

In this respect, Boris Johnson is not at a distance like Putin or even Trump. However, the decision to ban journalists working for selected news channels from a briefing about his government’s Brexit strategy, given by officials who are considered politically neutral, is an alarming sign of a move towards this populist strategy. The Scots and other Scottish media were also unaware of the briefing.

Such actions by politicians are not unprecedented. In 2014, journalists from the Telegraph, Daily Mail, and Daily Express said they had ruled out Prime Minister Alex Salmond’s first press conference following the independence referendum, although this may have been less serious because it was held to announce his resignation.

All for one solidarity

But for anyone who thinks such actions are not particularly worrying, the UK government’s ban on some members of the press resulted in a boycott of briefing by leading political correspondents, including the BBCs Laura Kuenssberg, ITVs Robert Peston, and reporters from the Telegraph, the Daily Mail, the Sun, the Financial Times and the Guardian.

This rare manifestation of all-for-one solidarity in the political spectrum of the press was intended to send a message to the British government that it should take heed – the British mainstream media will not conspire in this populist tactic.

Politicians can of course give interviews to individual journalists who, in their view, give more favorable coverage or, just as Johnson avoided the BBC Andrew Neil before the general election, they can avoid journalists they fear.

But they can absolutely not engage officials and the government apparatus to systematically exclude news organizations that criticize them in an attempt to influence the control of their actions.

And it is a challenge to the freedom of the press that journalists must oppose. The alternative is to follow an immoral, unfair path to increasingly heavy coverage in the hope that you will not be added to the blacklist.