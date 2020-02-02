Advertisement

The Boys of Amazon don’t waste time realizing exactly what it’s about: first, in episode 1, there’s a second of such gonzo brutality, you didn’t know whether to gasp or laugh.

This stylized violence – “We kill people with fashion!” – Jokes from star Jessie T. Usher (Survivor’s Regret) in the video above – is without a doubt one of the hallmarks of the streamer adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comedian e-book collection. The story is about naive Hughie (Jack Quaid, The Starvation Video Games), who is involved in a group of vigilante groups trying to defeat a corrupt, corporate-backed group of brilliant superheroes, often known as The Seven.

We teamed up with Usher and Quaid – alongside Castmates like Chace Crawford (Gossip Woman), Karl City (Virtually Human), Laz Alonso (The Secrets of Laura), Erin Moriarty (Marvels Jessica Jones) and Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad). , Tomer Capon (Israel’s When Heroes Fly) and Nathan Mitchell (iZombie) – when they visited TVLine’s 2019 San Diego Comedian-Con interview suite to talk about the brand new collection.

Problems quickly getting out of control. The easiest way! And so we ended up discussing Crawford’s new, extensive construct best suited for Cat-Sit when you’re traveling, and Moriarty’s reasoning to call The Boys “a great gift.”

The boys’ first season with eight episodes, directed by supernaturals Eric Kripke, will be shown on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. See you, In the video above, press PLAY to watch the fake movement,