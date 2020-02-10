The boardwalk: Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Ariana Grande and more Become part of the cast of Ryan Murphy's Netflix film

Advertisement

Big little lies are not the only factor that brings Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman together. The Oscar-winning actresses are among the seven big names to be mentioned The promenade, Ryan Murphy’s film adaptation of the Broadway musical.

The promenade Facilities for 4 unconventional theater actors traveling to Indiana, the place where they help a teenage boy whose boardwalk was canceled trying to wear her friend as her date.

According to our sister site Deadline, the Netflix film Murphy first screened in April will feature Streep as Dee Dee Allen, a two-time Tony winner who deserves the end-of-career opinion for a flop musical about Eleanor Roosevelt ,

Kidman, Black MondayAndrew Rannells and The late late present The moderator James Corden will put together the central quartet of fighting Thespians and assume the roles of Angie Dickinson, Trent Oliver and Barry Glickman.

Also a member of the fake: pop singer Ariana Grande as a fashionable classmate Alyssa, the daughter of the head of the PTA; Crazy wealthy Asians Awkwafina outbreak as publicist Ms. Sheldon; and Keys and peelsKeegan-Michael Key as Principal Hawkins, a love affair for Streep’s character. A nationwide search for an actress can be performed to play Emma, ​​the competitive teen at the center of the story.

Manufacturing on The promenade is scheduled to start in December for a start in autumn 2020. The musical will be closed on Broadway on Sunday August 11th.