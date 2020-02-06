The bird of prey scene We can't stop thinking about it

Advertisement

WARNING! Smaller spoilers!

I feel terrible to say it, but Ewan McGregor is the best thing about Birds of Prey. As someone who allows Ewan McGregor to run me over with a vehicle of his choice, I may be biased. But I don’t think it’s me. I feel terrible when I say this because Birds of Prey is a colorful, playful and meaty film about women doing what they want, while avoiding forced moments of female power that make my eyes roll so much that they do come out of my skull. Let yourself fall on the floor and then I’ll step on her. (I’m referring specifically to that moment during the last fight against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, which I’m so sorry I brought up again. Yikes.) Birds of Prey is smart enough to avoid those moments, although I will admit that I was expecting one.

Don’t get me wrong, there’s a lot to love in Birds of Prey’s Girl Power department: the fight scenes are well choreographed fight scenes and make more sense when women do. Margot Robbie is excellent but does the same with Harley Quinn as in the suicide squad. Jurnee Smollett-Bell proves that she should be taken seriously as a film star. Mary Elizabeth Winstead captures insecurity and social awkwardness that felt like a personal attack on me. And Rosie Perez balances this group of outsiders who all happen to be women.

Yet nothing in Birds of Prey is funnier, more original, or surprising than McGregor’s appearance as Roman Sionis / Black Mask, the film’s main villain. It’s McGregor’s turn, suggesting that he showed up every day on the set and drank three cold beers while everyone else in the film only drank a small sip of green tea. But its distant chaotic energy makes sense: if someone in Birds of Prey did a performance inspired by Sam Rockwell in Charlie’s Angels, the movie would be silly and the character wouldn’t have that much of an impact.

All of this means that the best scene in Birds of Prey does not belong to Harley Quinn, but Roman Sionis. The moment in question arrives with a long shot of Roman sitting at a wide table in his spacious and dark Gotham loft. Roman looks pretty chic in a peach-colored blazer, white crew-neck t-shirt, and swaying (but bespoke) khaki chinos while eating a soft-boiled egg standing on a silver egg cup. He’s a bad guy, but he likes it. A few places further on Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina) watches him. Although there is some distance between them here, Messina’s and McGregor’s scenes together make it clear that the two have a relationship that goes beyond Crime Lord Bodyguard. Unfortunately, this is never explicitly indicated.

Soon after, Dinah / Black Canary (Smollett-Bell), Roman’s new driver, enters the loft and comments on the facility. Roman glides over to her – uh, he has a way – and immediately gives her a tour of his mask and art collection. He lovingly describes some of his pieces, some of which include shrinking heads, but which also look quite disgusted by adding microcritics such as “Ew” and “He has a small haircut”. It’s not a mood that many actors – or characters – have. really – could pull through. But the way McGregor expresses these insults in a positive tone is a clever comment on the cultural appropriation of a white super villain. It’s really something: McGregor’s own self-confidence gives the scene a great depth that could easily have been thrown away in any other film or actor. It also sets the tone for the villain and the rest of the film, who makes other statements in a quick and bizarre way – like later when Harley Quinn Black Canary offered a hair tie in the middle of a battle (spoiler: she takes it).

There is something else. During this little tour, Black Canary notices a white statue of a man. The man is a Roman, whom he commissioned himself. Then it goes back to the protagonist of the film, Harley Quinn. She carved the statue of Roman, and Roman has a similarly pleased, if disgusted, response to it. Now it should be noted that McGregor appears in Birds of Prey in a musical sequence, but does not sing tragically. Given that McGregor’s singing voice is like slowly pulling apart a grilled cheese sandwich (more specifically, a three-cheese sourdough), this oversight is pretty much a major sin. Roman’s bizarre reaction to Black Canary’s observations, however, makes up for the fact that not a single creative work that works on this film with McGregor’s gift of the song is what people want. Anyway…

Say what you will say about the main cast, but McGregor’s vibrant scene here sums up the film’s tone completely, meaning: Birds of Prey is an expensive studio film with bankable stars and an Oscar-nominated (Robbie) in a cinematic Universe exists has suffered from taking itself too seriously. And while the film is dealing with serious issues, it’s okay to develop a dramatic “Ew” for yourself.

Birds of Prey is now in the theaters.