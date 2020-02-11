The biggest trends at NYFW Fall 2020

Advertisement

We’re only a few days in the Fall-Winter 2020 season, but we’re already seeing the biggest trends of the year. So far we have seen a strong aesthetic of the 90s that emerged from Instagram (again), the influential power of # NewBottega accessories and horse girls who have their moment. Make sure you come back regularly. We will update the trends as the fashion month rolls through New York, London, Milan and finally Paris.

Modern grunge

The 90s have repeatedly proven that it is the decade in which we cannot stop wearing them. Instead of mom jeans, designers test the grunge movement, which is reminiscent of the legendary Marc Jacobs collection by Perry Ellis from 1992. Usual suspects like R13 have led the e-girl trend, but unexpected designers also fall back on Angela Chase’s mindset. Tartan plaid skirts were attached to Courtney Love slip dresses with knitted scarves by Monse, Rag & Bone, and chunky Doc Martens stormed down the runway at both Jonathan Cohen and Private Policy.

Pferdemädchen

When it comes to horse-inspired fashion, we see less Western, more Westchester. The designers exchanged cowboy stirrups for elegant riding boots, which Tory Burch and Brandon Maxwell combined with ladylike suits. At Self-Portrait we even saw real riding hats because we know how literally horse girls can become.

Ponchos

Basic camel coat? We don’t know her. Think bigger next season, because ponchos and capes, especially in oversized, floor-length silhouettes, will be the next it-coat. As suggested by all of your favorite designers, you can opt for modern elegance with a Carolina Herrera coral evening cape, or experiment with a poncho worthy of an ayahuasca trip.

chain

Bottega Veneta’s influence knows no borders and we can still see him spread out on the runways. Oversized chains in particular have a moment that extends across the entire range of accessories. No matter if you like gold or silver, you will find thick ties on bags, jewelry and belts. Ulla Johnson put on her sandals with gold-plated ropes and gave the trend a divine touch.

Exaggerated hips

These hips don’t lie and are bigger than ever. But these are not the Marie Antoinette-like panniers we saw at Thom Browne and Loewe last season. Instead, autumn 2020 gives the shapely silhouette a modern touch. Christian Siriano’s graphic dresses were reminiscent of Picasso paintings, while Brandon Maxwell presented falling-waist ball gowns that are sure to make up a red carpet or two.

Victorian jackets

We’ve been a big fan of blazers for a minute, but designers are conjuring up a different cut this fall. Maybe we are all a little obsessed with Little Women because we’ve discovered cute, Victorian-inspired tops from Ulla Johnson, Jason Wu, the Brock Collection, and many more. The silhouette has subtly puffed shoulders, a pinched waist and a button placket in front. It’s cut in fabrics from velvet to delicate floral brocade, which means there’s something for everyone.

Justine Carreon

Justine Carreon is the market editor at ELLE.com