The big idea behind BAD IDEA revealed (and how they only do it through the comics)

Photo credit: Lewis LaRosa (Bad Idea)

A group of former executives and developers from Valiant Comics have come together to form Bad Idea, a new publisher that focuses on high quality comic books that are available in an extremely limited number of stores – 20 to be precise.

Bad Idea plans to produce one or two comics a month. At a standard company price of $ 3.99, these “pristine Prestige format packages” have no variants and no collections. In addition, Bad Idea does not plan to publish their comics digitally.

So if you want one, you have to go to one of these 20 handpicked retail stores.

Which comics will Bad Idea release? First, the company starts Eniac by writer Matt Kindt and artist Doug Braithwaite in May 2020. The premise has not been revealed.

Although no other titles have been announced, Bad Idea states that projects are in progress with creators Mae Catt (Young Justice), Joshua Dysart (Unknown Soldier, Harbinger), Tomas Giorello (XO Manowar), Lewis LaRosa (Bloodshot Reborn ) involved. Adam Pollina (X-Force), Robert Venditti (Justice League), Marguerite Bennett (Batwoman), Eric Heisserer (Bird Box, Arrival), Jody Houser (Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy), Jeff Lemire (Black Hammer, Gideon Falls), Peter Milligan (X-Statix), Zeb Wells (Amazing Spider-Man) and more.

Another title megalith, was named with the cover photo of Lewis LaRosa included in the Bad Idea announcement (seen here), but no official details have been added.

Bad Idea is led by Co-CEOs / Co-Chief Creative Officers Dinesh Shamdasani and Warren Simons and also includes publisher Hunter Gorinson, marketing director Joshua Johns and sales consultant Atom Freeman.

At this point, the retailers that hold these titles have not yet been announced.