The Big Farmland Bird Count helps protect our most cherished species - Dave Parish

Advertisement

The results of the annual survey will make it possible to focus conservation efforts on where they are most needed, writes Dave Parish

Citizen science is nowadays a valuable tool for many organizations to collect data and the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust is no exception. Indeed, one of our largest civil science projects, the Big Farmland Bird Count, is taking place this month and we are calling on farmers, land managers and game managers to participate. We also encourage members of the public across the length and breadth of the country with an interest in birds and wildlife to contact their local farm or estate and offer to do a count for them!

Advertisement

The BFBC was launched in 2014 to emphasize the positive work of land managers to help reverse the decline of farm birds. The count provides a simple way to record the effects of all conservation work currently being undertaken on their land by farmers and game keepers, such as feeding extra birds through the winter or growing crops specifically to provide seed for birds.

Back for the seventh consecutive year, the only thing that matters is to spot only 30 minutes on a piece of agricultural land on any day between 7 and 16 February 2020.

The results of this annual survey, which must be submitted by the farm or estate, will help to identify which farming birds benefit from the conservation efforts, while identifying the ones most in need of assistance.

Those who make decisions about how our farmland is managed, who plan to plant and cultivate, or do other farm work, are vital to help the future survival of many of our most cherished farm bird species, such as skylarks, yellow hammers, cornfights. and wild gray partridges.

Farmers are responsible for managing the largest songbird habitat in this country, but often their efforts to prevent bird decline are largely not recorded and the Big Farmland Bird Count is the national project of the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust to remedy this. .

There are many positive steps farmers can take to encourage birds and wildlife – the new support measures that replace the basic payment in the recently re-introduced agricultural law south of the border, and which will undoubtedly be reflected in future Scottish policy , it is expected, let farms get more involved.

Simple measures such as hedges, field margins, beetle banks, skylarks and farmland forests all help to support bird life and provide the plants that birds need for cover and the insects and seeds they need for food.

Last year was a record breaker for the Big Farmland Bird Count with 1,400 returns – an increase of 40 percent over the previous year, with 140 species of more than 1 million hectares. It is encouraging that a total of 30 red species were recorded in 2019, five of which are on the list of most common species. These include field rates, starlings, house sparrows, yellowhammers and song thrushes, the first four being seen by more than 30 percent of the count’s farms.

At the end of the count, the results are analyzed by the Trust. All participating companies receive a report on the national results as soon as they are collected.

The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust is also a partner in the EU Interreg North Sea Region-funded PARTRIDGE project, which aims to lend a hand to many farmland species, especially during the colder winter months.

The Trust’s specially developed wild bird seed mixes not only provide food for seed-eating birds, but also contain broadleaf plants that give partridges, brown hares and other animals a place to hide when other parts of the landscape are exposed more.

These mixes are constantly assessed and improved.

At the last meeting of the EU PARTRIDGE project partnership in Göttingen, Germany, many of the successes and problems encountered by farmers across Europe were discussed, and a number of solutions proposed to help farmers and wildlife get the best out of the environment including various soil preparations, adaptation of seed mixes and a more mosaic-like habitat with more variation for wildlife.

GWCT’s work for the PARTRIDGE project in Scotland includes complementary feeding, giving wild birds and other flora and fauna of farmland a helping hand in October to March when food is hard to find.

See www.bfbc.org.uk for more information about the Big Farmland Bird Count and how farms and estates can participate

Dave Parish, head of Lowland Research, Scotland, Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust