The best yoga mat for every flexible guy in 2020

Whether you are new to yoga or just ready to retire the worthless mat that you ‘borrowed’ from your gym, having the best yoga mat will give your exercise a boost. Your mat is your safe haven – the small piece of land that is all yours – whatever happened on your day before you went to yoga. Once your feet and hands are firmly placed on that sticky, soft rubber, all you have to do is “follow your breath” – that is yoga to relax and move a little – and you are more or less guaranteed to walk for 60 minutes later he feels at least somewhat rejuvenated and at peace.

Most yoga teachers will literally bend over to enable ‘all skill levels’, but even the friendliest studios can compete with motorcycle gangs for intimidation levels. You have the beaten up man-manipulated guy who bangs handstands and pretends his limbs together, the teacher who nonchalantly poses Sanskrit with names like parivrtta baddha ardha chandrasana between prayer hands and headbows, the self-proclaimed knowledgeable criticism the shape of their neighbor halfway the dog . And there you are, all from your comfortable mat, the musk of the high school locker room of which some burning sage and incense are overwhelming you all around you. Although it can be a bit overwhelming to stay present in the midst of this sweaty, relaxation-clad chaos, a modest investment in a good yoga mat can make the difference.

There are as many mats as there are classes, so finding the right one for you can be just as challenging. In a search for the perfect floor companion, vinyasa-ed on all shapes and sizes, comparing textures, sweat-wicking options, weight, stickiness and thickness to determine the best yoga mats for every type of yogi, from the first timer to the level 3 veteran.

The best all-round yoga mat

Jade Harmony yoga mat

The Harmony mat from Jade offers the perfect balance between grip, support and sweat absorption. There are many really thick, soft mats where your hands and feet sink when you press down, and although they can be comfortable for savasana at the end of the lesson, they can even cause problems for your joints. The natural rubber offers a solid foundation, but has sufficient resilience and resistance to keep your wrists and ankles safe. Jade produces all their mats in the US and has vowed to plant a tree for every mat purchased (they have planted 1.5 million trees so far). With different lengths and colors you have many options to choose from.

The Cadillac of yoga mats

Manduka Pro mat

Now you may think, why would I spend more money on my yoga mat than the 5-class package in my studio? But I am here to tell you that the Manduka Pro will last you a lifetime – literally. It is the favorite mat of many experienced yogis with superior stick and thickness, and if you feel that it is starting to lose its grip, just give it a little salt scrub, and it will be almost as good as new. If that is still not enough for you, it has a lifetime warranty, so you can exchange it for a new one if it gets worn out by normal yoga use over time. One warning: it is heavy (more than 7 pounds), so if you plan to take this bad boy very far to your studio and want to travel lighter, you should also check out the Prolite. Buy now

The best yoga mat for tall guests

Lululemon Reversible (large) mat

Yes, keeping a downward facing dog for 10 breaths is a challenge even for trained yogis, but a downward facing dog on a too small mat is even more challenging. Fortunately, Lululemon makes this extra long, extra wide version of their reversible mat that is perfect for tall boys. With a full seven foot property (most yoga mats clock around six o’clock), you can spread those limbs very comfortably without kicking your neighbors in the face on your next vinyasa. It is also reversible, so you can choose between a sturdy, gripping base on one side or a more absorbent, resilient base on the other. If it’s good enough for an NBA Finals MVP, it’s good enough for you. Buy now

The best yoga mat for hot yoga

Manduka GRP Mat

Whether you love Bikram, Baptiste, hip-hop yoga or just a lot of sweat, it can be difficult to find a mat that will give you enough support without feeling that your hands can slip away from you at any moment. Laying a sweat towel on top of your mat can sometimes work, but can also be a hassle to mess with during your entire exercise. If this sounds like you, check out Manduka’s extra absorbent GRP mat specifically designed for warm lessons. Soaked in charcoal, the pebble-like, basketball-like texture provides great grip, even when it’s a little damp.

The best thick yoga mat

Jade Yoga Fusion mat

Even some of the softest, softest yoga mats can become a bit hard for your joints and bones over time. Sometimes you hear teachers say that you can fold your mat for extra padding under your knees, but this mat is almost twice as thick as the Harmony mat from Jade, so no folding is required!

The best travel yoga mat

Manduka Pro travel mat

Manduka has always had superlite options in the eKO series, but they have just released a new travel mat under the Pro series. Well under 3 pounds, the Pro Travel gives you the same high quality that you would find in the Pro and Prolite (and that guarantee for life) in a leaner, easy-to-fold size. It can be folded perfectly so that it fits at the bottom of standard hand luggage, so that you can follow your exercise on the road; it is thin, but sturdy enough to use on top of a hotel room carpet or a gym floor. Buy now

The best budget yoga mat

Balance of GoYoga Yoga Mat

If you are not yet fully engaged in yoga, you probably don’t want to drop $ 80-100 on a nice mat that you may only use twice. This $ 15 investment should be sufficient. Better yet, you don’t even have to do yoga! This mat is great for a post-workout stretch, a 15-minute home meditation, or a sunbath on Sunday afternoon. And who doesn’t like a free strap?

The best yoga mat for commuters

Jade Voyager yoga mat

You don’t want to be that guy in the subway during rush hour, you rush to make your evening lesson while your mat uncomfortably sticks out of your bag, prepared to be stuck in the closing doors or knock over the turnstile or a small child. For those who travel a lot, the ultra-light, ultra-thin, foldable Voyager Mat from Jade is perfectly portable. Weighing just one and a half pounds, it folds to about the size of a yoga block and easily fits into bins, backpacks, and gym bags. It is only 1/16 “thick, so if you need a little more support, just throw it on a rental mat from the studio and you will still get premium grip without the germs or the hassle of a sweat towel. Buy it now

More yoga mats, yoga blankets, yoga towels and yoga blocks that we like

Gaiam cork yoga mat

Cork yoga blocks are quite common in most studios, so why not try a matching mat?

Balance of GoYoga Multifunctional training mat

Who said you should do yoga on these things? These pilates mats are also great for a stretch session at home or for core work.

TOPLUS yoga mat

If you are just starting out, or just a visual learner, it has matte lines and markings to help you focus on alignment in every pose.

Jade Yoga mysore rug

Of course, a bit hippy-dippy, but look at those beautiful colors.

Manduka eQua matte towel

If you like hot yoga, or just sweat a lot, a good sweat towel may be a necessity and Manduka’s eQua version is soft as a suede. Make sure you give it a little water before you go to class to unlock the grip and you no longer glide through all those chaturangas.

Lululemon “Loop It Up” hand strap with eyelet

Unfortunately, as elegant as a slowly unrolled yoga mat can be, we have not yet developed a very elegant way to wear them. But this mat comes pretty close to something like elegance. What sets it apart is the extra eyelet loop so that you can cut your keys or water bottle while on the move.

Manduka AligN yoga belt

Great for a simple stretch and many recovering postures, you can achieve even more with a belt that does part of the work for you.

Jade Yoga cork block

When a teacher tells you to take a block, that is not something against your immense yogic powers. Blocks are just there to help you unlock a deeper, more supported expression of a pose. Cork blocks strike a good balance between giving and firmness that cannot be found in those soft, racy foam rubbers in your gym. And, perhaps more importantly, they look much cooler.

El Paso Designs yoga blanket

A good yoga blanket is great for your home exercise and your interior.

