Advertisement

There used to be only three types of people who would ever be caught dead in a fleece jacket: crispy climber types with a dozen REI stickers on their Nalgenes; Bay Area startup wonks who love the feel of their Allbirds against the pedals of their Teslas; and financial bros whose personal style has never outgrown their frat house days. That changed a few years ago, when quickly and suddenly – perhaps prompted by an intrinsic fear that the world ended – the entire fashion world began to dress as if they were in a half-week canoe trip in Maine. Walking shoes made their way to red carpets, technical puffers in the first row during the Paris Fashion Week and best of all, cozy fleece zippers became acceptable non-dad clothes.

That’s good news for you, because bundling in a fluffy, furry fleece is one of the nicest things you can do for yourself in the depths of a long winter. They are imperviously warm, impossibly comfortable and bring more texture to a single fit than all the cords in your wardrobe. And with apparently every outdoor outfitter, designer label and underground streetwear brand on the planet dedicated to the men’s fleece jacket game, you have more rugged options at your fingertips than ever before. Here are 22 of the fleeces that matter the most.

The best men’s fleece jacket, period

Advertisement

Patagonia classic Retro-X fleece jacket

Patagonia has invented fleece as we know it. The mountaineering OGs were the first to bring synthetic pole in outerwear in the 1970s, the first to solve its problematic pilling by developing the distinctive Synchilla fabric in the 1980s, and dropped the first ever fleece jacket that later icon status reached decade. The Retro-X is the Air Jordan 3 of downy zip-ups: instantly recognizable, eternal in style, and even up to sniffing performance in terms of performance decades after release. The rugged Sherpa exterior repels moisture and dries in an instant, the mesh lining blocks the wind and stops odors, and both are made from 50% recycled materials. If you are a fleecer for the first time, this is the only place to start.

Buy now

The best extremely correct fleece jacket

Sandy Liang “Otto” fleece

Rising NYC designer Sandy Liang is a big reason why we are even talking about fleece in a fashion context. Back in 2018, her Ollie jacket – apparently designed for women – became a crossover hit among menswear lovers thanks to the oversized fit, unconventional details such as a neon lining and leopard print trim, and, as a GQ editor put it, his “extreme pettable “” outer. Liang’s Ollie sequel, the Otto, has a lot in common with its predecessor, with the addition of an exploding camo print and a trio of extra zip pockets on the chest, sleeve and back. Buy now

The best fleece jacket for wearing layers

Snow Peak classic fleece sweater

Is one thing fleece not always good for? Layered under everything except the largest of technical shells. This collarless Snow Peak joint, however, slides straight into all sorts of versatile fits, thanks to a slimmer layer of Polartec fleece that still packs the heat with the best of them.

Buy now

The best fleece jacket to be noticed

Napa Orange by Martine Rose curled fleece jacket

Given the affinity of Martine Rose for ephemera from the 80s and 90s – such as loafers with square heels and swishy track bottoms – it is no surprise that the British fashion queen has fleece jackets as an important part of her ongoing collaboration with Italian savants Napapijri made. Her latest version, exploding with neon-orange roses, would fit precisely during the early hours of a rave in East London.

Buy now

The best low-key luxury fleece jacket

Loewe “Eln” fleece jacket with high neck

For a high fashion flip on an outdoor staple, the fleece jacket from Loewe is surprisingly true to the source material – from the high collar to the thumb loops found on many real-performance equipment at REI. But the sharply tailored cut, leather zip pullers and picturesque breast flap are all dead giveaways of its origin (and the accompanying price tag).

Buy now

The best Throwback fleece jacket

18 fleece pullover with half long zipper

If you were a kid in the mid-1990s, and it was a tough November night at the playground, you probably wore a fleece. And your fleece, just like your Spacemaker pen tray, had to be rinsed in the most blinding tones. This 18-east banger would have made you king of the jungle gym – and you still see a lot in it now. The recycled deep-pile fleece comes in a striking Charlotte Hornets-y palette and the whole is enhanced by a carefully hand-printed corduroy breast pocket. Don’t forget to copy the matching pants to really take the recessvibes home

The best SoCal fleece jacket

The Elder Statesman fleece jacket in cotton blend with tie-dyed

Greg Chait, the Angeleno behind The Elder Statesman, has a talent for taking supplies for a cold climate such as cashmere sweaters and hats and makes them feel unmistakably on the west coast. Thanks to some vibey shibori dye and a boxy, relaxed cut, this lush spider on a fleece zipper is better suited for a bonfire on the beach than a snowy walk through the woods. Buy now

16 More Fleeces that we love

Patagonia Synchilla Snap-T fleece pullover

In the Patagonia fleece canon, the Snap-T is just as – if not more – iconic than the Retro-X up top.

Buy now

Nike Sportswear Sherpa fleece jacket

We all know that purple and gold are a winning combination. But purple, gold and forest green? That will change.

Buy now

Fleece jacket with zipper made of uniqlo fluffy yarn

The Uniqlo formula remains unbeaten: simple design, reasonable quality, available in more colors than you can call, priced to move.

Buy now

Half-length cotton-fleece hooded jacket with print

If you wave your arms sufficiently, you can accidentally hypnotize someone.

Buy now

Acne Studios Fuzz Fruit jacket

Buy now

Columbia “Helvetia” half snap fleece jacket

Exactly the thing to hit the chalet after a long day on the slopes … in 1995.

Buy now

Sherpa jacket with zipper by Alex Mill

Designer Somsack Sikhounmuong based this zip-up on his father’s since the 1980s, and then improved it a little by adding a two-way zipper for extra ventilation.

Buy now

Fleece jacket from Gramicci “Boa”

Buy now

Battenwear warm-up fleece

Normally you would have to drive around the Midwest to find the dusty back rooms of family businesses to find a fleece from the 70s.

Buy now

Manatash Lithium fleece jacket

Immediately dive into it.

Buy now

Reversible hydro-fleece jacket from Hill City

Both sides of this jacket – yes, even the fur side – are designed to ward off rain.

Buy now

John Elliott polar fleece full zip

Fall Mondrian vibes.

Buy now

Bomber jacket “Somerby”

The fleece was angry that day, my friends.

Buy now

Carhartt WIP “Prentis” lining

Abonimable Snowman, but make it fashion.

Buy now

The North Face 1995 retro “Denali” recycled fleece jacket

Buy now

Todd Snyder light Polartec half zipper

Don’t @ me: strawberry is the only milkshake flavor that is worth ordering.

Buy now

More best things

The best winter boots are resistant to the wettest, slushiest, blizzard-like weather

The best pleated pants are your way back to cool

The best blue shirts for men are the workhorses of your office wardrobe