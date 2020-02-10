The best looks of the red carpet at the Oscars 2020

Advertisement

Photo by ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images

These are the looks we loved.

Tonight, the 92nd annual Academy Awards (more commonly known as the Oscars, of course) rounds off the awards season for the first half of 2020. The movie’s biggest night, the Oscars, is the flagship event on the season’s calendar. awards for actors – and there are many famous names for one of the coveted golden statues tonight. And while the ceremony itself is a highlight, so is the red carpet preceding it.

Margot Robbie, Laura Dern, Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson and Cynthia Erivo are among the celebrities named this evening, each bringing a dose of style to the red carpet before the ceremony.

Billy Porter, who started the rug on a good note, wears a personalized two-piece creation by Giles Deacon, Spike Lee who paid homage to Kobe Bryant with his personalized Gucci tuxedo and Natalie Portman whose superb Dior cape is another moment key to the evening. was embroidered with the names of the directors who had not been named at this year’s ceremony.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the best looks from the 2020 Oscars red carpet:

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson in Oscar de la Renta

Margot Robbie in Chanel vintage

Rami Malek in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Renee Zellweger in Giorgio Armani custom

Cynthia Erivo in custom Versace

Keanu Reeves and Patricia Taylor

Florence Pugh in custom Louis Vuitton

Saoirse Ronan in personalized Valentino

Margaret Qualley at Chanel

Carly Steel at Zuhair Murad

Rebel Wilson in Jason Wu custom

Olivia Colman in Stella McCartney

Finneas O’Connell and Claudia Suleweski

Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Vera Wang

Janelle Monáe in Ralph Lauren custom

Kaitlyn Dever in Louis Vuitton

Caitriona Balfe in Valentino

Laura Dern in Emporio Armani

Mindy Kaling at Dolce & Gabbana

Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee in custom Gucci

Sigourney Weaver in Christian Dior

Chrissy Metz in Christian Siriano

America Ferrera in Alberta Ferretti

Regina King in the Versace custom workshop

Julia Butters in Christian Siriano

Billy Porter in Giles Deacon custom

Lily Aldridge in Ralph Lauren

Kristin Cavallari at Valdrin Sahiti

Zazie Beetz to Thom Browne

