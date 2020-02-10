The best looks of the red carpet at the Oscars 2020

Photo by ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images
These are the looks we loved.
Tonight, the 92nd annual Academy Awards (more commonly known as the Oscars, of course) rounds off the awards season for the first half of 2020. The movie’s biggest night, the Oscars, is the flagship event on the season’s calendar. awards for actors – and there are many famous names for one of the coveted golden statues tonight. And while the ceremony itself is a highlight, so is the red carpet preceding it.
Margot Robbie, Laura Dern, Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson and Cynthia Erivo are among the celebrities named this evening, each bringing a dose of style to the red carpet before the ceremony.
Billy Porter, who started the rug on a good note, wears a personalized two-piece creation by Giles Deacon, Spike Lee who paid homage to Kobe Bryant with his personalized Gucci tuxedo and Natalie Portman whose superb Dior cape is another moment key to the evening. was embroidered with the names of the directors who had not been named at this year’s ceremony.
Scroll through the gallery below to see the best looks from the 2020 Oscars red carpet:
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson in Oscar de la Renta
Margot Robbie in Chanel vintage
Rami Malek in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello
Renee Zellweger in Giorgio Armani custom
Cynthia Erivo in custom Versace
Keanu Reeves and Patricia Taylor
Florence Pugh in custom Louis Vuitton
Saoirse Ronan in personalized Valentino
Margaret Qualley at Chanel
Carly Steel at Zuhair Murad
Rebel Wilson in Jason Wu custom
Olivia Colman in Stella McCartney
Finneas O’Connell and Claudia Suleweski
Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Vera Wang
Janelle Monáe in Ralph Lauren custom
Kaitlyn Dever in Louis Vuitton
Caitriona Balfe in Valentino
Laura Dern in Emporio Armani
Mindy Kaling at Dolce & Gabbana
Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee in custom Gucci
Sigourney Weaver in Christian Dior
Chrissy Metz in Christian Siriano
America Ferrera in Alberta Ferretti
Regina King in the Versace custom workshop
Julia Butters in Christian Siriano
Billy Porter in Giles Deacon custom
Lily Aldridge in Ralph Lauren
Kristin Cavallari at Valdrin Sahiti
Zazie Beetz to Thom Browne
